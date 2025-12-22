menu

Chestnut soup

Celebrate Christmas with this warming chestnut soup, gently spiced with orange and cinnamon, slow-cooked in tomato and wine, and served in a bread bowl, homemade by Daniel Pisani from Marrow

22 December 2025, 2:29pm
1 min read
Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 200g roasted cooked chestnuts
  • 100ml white wine
  • 400g tomato polpa
  • 1 tbsp tomato paste
  • 1 onion
  • 1 clove garlic
  • Juice and zest of one orange
  • 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
  • Pinch clove
  • Salt to taste
  • 2 small bread rolls

Method

  1. Start by sautéing the onion and garlic in olive oil.
  2. Add the tomato paste and stir.
  3. Add the chestnuts followed by the wine and give a good stir.
  4. Add the spices, zest and juice of  one orange.
  5. Cook the stew on low heat for about 30 minutes.
  6. Cut the bread rolls in half and hollow them out, ladle the soup inside and serve.

