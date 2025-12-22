Chestnut soup
Celebrate Christmas with this warming chestnut soup, gently spiced with orange and cinnamon, slow-cooked in tomato and wine, and served in a bread bowl, homemade by Daniel Pisani from Marrow
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 200g roasted cooked chestnuts
- 100ml white wine
- 400g tomato polpa
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 onion
- 1 clove garlic
- Juice and zest of one orange
- 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
- Pinch clove
- Salt to taste
- 2 small bread rolls
Method
- Start by sautéing the onion and garlic in olive oil.
- Add the tomato paste and stir.
- Add the chestnuts followed by the wine and give a good stir.
- Add the spices, zest and juice of one orange.
- Cook the stew on low heat for about 30 minutes.
- Cut the bread rolls in half and hollow them out, ladle the soup inside and serve.