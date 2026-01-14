Caramel brownie trifle cups
Indulgent caramel brownie trifle cups by Yesenia Consoli of Apron and Whisk layer fudgy brownies, silky caramel cream, crunchy walnuts and rich sauce into an irresistible, crowd-pleasing dessert everyone loves
Makes 6
Ingredients
For the brownies
- 90g flour
- 75g cocoa powder
- 100g brown sugar
- 50g granulated sugar
- 115g butter
- 3 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 150g chocolate
- ¼ tsp salt
- 20g chopped walnuts
For the caramel cream
- 125ml caramel sauce
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 225g cream cheese
- 250ml heavy cream
- Extra chopped walnuts
- Extra caramel sauce
Method
The brownies
- Preheat the oven to 180°C or 350°F. Spray a 9-inch circle pan with oil and cover with parchment paper. Set aside.
- Melt the butter and the chocolate together either in the microwave or on bain-marie.
- In a large bowl mix together the sugar, brown sugar, salt, eggs and vanilla extract.
- Combine the wet mixture with the melted butter and chocolate. Sift in the flour and cocoa powder and mix.
- Transfer the batter in the pan. Cook the brownies for 25 minutes.
- Once ready, let the brownies rest completely for about an hour. It's important that the brownie is completely set before assembling the trifle cups.
The caramel cream
- In a large bowl, cream together the cream cheese, vanilla, icing sugar and the caramel sauce. Set aside.
- Whip the heavy cream and fold it gently in the cream cheese mixture.
- Store the caramel cream in the fridge until ready to use.
The trifle
- Start by adding a layer of caramel sauce at the bottom of each trifle cup.
- Crush brownie pieces and make an even layer in each cup.
- Top the brownie layer with a generous layer of caramel cream
- Repeat until the cup is full and end up having a layer of caramel cream at the top.
- Place the trifles in the fridge until you are ready to serve.
- Before serving, decorate with some crushed brownie pieces, walnuts and a drizzle of caramel sauce.
