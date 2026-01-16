Wild fennel and hazelnut pesto
Earthy, aromatic, and deeply Mediterranean, this wild fennel and hazelnut pesto is one of the recipes from Daniel Pisani’s new book, The Mediterranean Island Kitchen, capturing island simplicity, seasonal foraging and the nourishing flavours of traditional vegetarian cooking.
Ingredients
- 200g roasted hazelnuts
- 100ml olive oil
- 80g wild fennel (if not available, you may use fennel bulb fronds)
- Juice of half a lemon
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
Method
- Start by boiling the wild fennel in salted water for around 10 minutes.
- Drain the fennel and rinse with cold water.
- Leave the fennel in a bowl of water for around 2 hours to soften it, but this step is optional.
- In a blender or food processor blend all the ingredients together to produce a smooth pesto.
- Store some jars of this in the freezer to use later or keep up to a week in the fridge.
- Use this as a dip with some bread or as a sauce for pasta!