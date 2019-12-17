Recipes
Garlic Soy Chicken Wings
There's nothing better than a crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside chicken wing. Try these easy and tasty favourites for a winning party snack
Ingredients
- 1kg chicken wings
- 1 cup corn starch + 1 tbsp extra
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 inch piece of ginger, minced
- ½ cup soy sauce (Tamari sauce for GF)
- ¼ cup Mirin
- 3 tbsp brown sugar
- 2 green onions, finely chopped to garnish
Method
- Start off by lightly dusting the chicken wings with corn starch.
- In a small saucepan heat the onion, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, mirin and brown sugar. Bring to a boil.
- Allow to boil for about 30 seconds and then bring down to a simmer for 5 minutes.
- In a separate small bowl, dissolve the 1 tbsp of extra corn starch with a tbsp of water. Mix until fully dissolved, then add to the simmering sauce to thicken.
- Allow to thicken for about 2 minutes before pouring through a sieve to get a smooth, homogenous sauce.
- Deep fry the corn starch coated chicken wings at 160 degrees Celsius for 10 minutes. Once the time has elapsed, remove from the heat and allow the oil to continue heating up to 180 degrees Celsius. Deep fry for an additional 2 minutes to get extra crispy wings.
- Remove from the frying basket and dip into your prepared sauce.
- Sprinkle with finely chopped green onions before serving.
