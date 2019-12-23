menu

Cured salmon with pickled beetroot & Dijon cream

Beetroot cured salmon makes an impressive looking starter on any dinner table 

james_bartolo
23 December 2019, 11:40am
by James Bartolo

Ingredients

  • 600g rock salt
  • 300g sugar
  • Chopped dill
  • 1 lemon zest
  • 3 star aniseed
  • 1 salmon side
  • Toasted brown bread

For the Dijon cream

  • 300ml whipped cream
  • 1tbsp Dijon mustard

For the pickled beetroot

  • 400g beetroot
  • 250ml white vinegar
  • 125ml water
  • 100g sugar
  • 1tsp salt

Method

  1. Combine the rock salt, sugar, dill, star aniseed and lemon zest.
  2. Sprinkle a layer of the mixture in a ceramic dish, place the salmon side skin down and add the remaining salt mixture over the salmon. Cover with cling film and refrigerate for 24 hrs.
  3. Remove from the fridge and brush off the salt.
  4. Whip the cream and add the Dijon mustard.
  5. Boil the beetroot for 1 hour, peel and slice.
  6. Combine the vinegar and water, add salt and sugar and bring to boil until the sugar dissolves. Pour over the sliced beetroot.
  7. Slice the salmon and serve with the Dijon cream and pickled beetroot.

