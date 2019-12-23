Recipes
Cured salmon with pickled beetroot & Dijon cream
Beetroot cured salmon makes an impressive looking starter on any dinner table
Ingredients
- 600g rock salt
- 300g sugar
- Chopped dill
- 1 lemon zest
- 3 star aniseed
- 1 salmon side
- Toasted brown bread
For the Dijon cream
- 300ml whipped cream
- 1tbsp Dijon mustard
For the pickled beetroot
- 400g beetroot
- 250ml white vinegar
- 125ml water
- 100g sugar
- 1tsp salt
Method
- Combine the rock salt, sugar, dill, star aniseed and lemon zest.
- Sprinkle a layer of the mixture in a ceramic dish, place the salmon side skin down and add the remaining salt mixture over the salmon. Cover with cling film and refrigerate for 24 hrs.
- Remove from the fridge and brush off the salt.
- Whip the cream and add the Dijon mustard.
- Boil the beetroot for 1 hour, peel and slice.
- Combine the vinegar and water, add salt and sugar and bring to boil until the sugar dissolves. Pour over the sliced beetroot.
- Slice the salmon and serve with the Dijon cream and pickled beetroot.
