Recipes
Lentil and chestnut roast
The lentils and the rest of the ingredients in this recipe will give you nothing less than the meatiest vegan meatloaf
Makes 12 slices
Ingredients
- 2 carrots
- 1 onion
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1.5 tsp dried thyme
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp salt
- 0.5 tsp garlic powder
- 0.5 tsp onion powder
- 0.5 tsp black pepper
- 280g brown lentils (uncooked)
- 150g oats
- 200g roasted chestnuts
- 150g bbq sauce (marrowhealth.com for recipe)
- 100g frozen peas
- 100g walnuts
- 2 tbsp ground flaxseed
- 1 tbsp tahini
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
Method
- Sauté the onion and carrots in 2 tbsp of olive oil until they have softened and released their flavour.
- Cook the lentils in vegetable broth.
- In the meantime, using a blender or food processor, pulse the oats and walnuts into fine flour.
- In a large bowl add all the ingredients and combine well using your hands..
- Place your mix in a loaf tin (26 x 11 cm) lined with parchment paper.
- Top with 2 tbsp. bbq sauce and tbsp ketchup .
- Place the lentil chestnut loaf in a preheated oven at 200 degrees Celsius for 40-50 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and leave to cool slightly before turning it out and slicing.
- Slice the roast and serve (a serving is 2 slices) with a side of baby potatoes and roasted veggies.
More in Recipes