Lentil and chestnut roast

The lentils and the rest of the ingredients in this recipe will give you nothing less than the meatiest vegan meatloaf

marrow_
23 December 2019, 4:58pm
by Marrow

Makes 12 slices

Ingredients

  • 2 carrots
  • 1 onion
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1.5 tsp dried thyme
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 0.5 tsp garlic powder
  • 0.5 tsp onion powder
  • 0.5 tsp black pepper
  • 280g brown lentils (uncooked)
  • 150g oats
  • 200g roasted chestnuts
  • 150g bbq sauce (marrowhealth.com for recipe)
  • 100g frozen peas
  • 100g walnuts
  • 2 tbsp ground flaxseed
  • 1 tbsp tahini
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste

Method

  1. Sauté the onion and carrots in 2 tbsp of olive oil until they have softened and released their flavour.
  2. Cook the lentils in vegetable broth.
  3. In the meantime, using a blender or food processor, pulse the oats and walnuts into fine flour.
  4. In a large bowl add all the ingredients and combine well using your hands..
  5. Place your mix in a loaf tin (26 x 11 cm) lined with parchment paper.
  6. Top with 2 tbsp. bbq sauce and tbsp ketchup .
  7. Place the lentil  chestnut loaf in a preheated oven at 200 degrees Celsius for 40-50 minutes.
  8. Remove from the oven and leave to cool slightly before turning it out and slicing.
  9.  Slice the roast and serve (a serving is 2 slices) with a side of baby potatoes and roasted veggies.

Lentil and chestnut roast
Lentil and chestnut roast
