Orange & coriander butternut soup

Whip up this warming vegetarian soup on the next chilly day

22 January 2020, 6:06pm
by Marrow

Ingredients

  • Approx. 1.8kg raw butternut squash
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • ½  tsp salt
  • ¼  tsp pepper
  • ¼  tsp ground coriander
  • Onion
  • 800ml veggie broth
  • Juice of one orange
  • 25g nutritional yeast
  • 1tsp coriander seed
  • Small handful of coriander leaves
  • Handful pumpkin seeds
  • Fresh coriander
  • Orange zest

Method

  1. Peel and chop the butternut squash and onion into small pieces
  2. Coat the chopped vegetables evenly with salt, pepper, coriander and olive oil
  3. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and roast the veggies for 30 minutes in a pre-heated oven at  200 °C
  4. Towards the end of the cooking time, add in the pumpkin seeds you will be using for the garnish.
  5. In the meantime, prepare the veggie broth.
  6. Once the veggies have cooked well, in a food processor, blend all the ingredients together to achieve a creamy soup like consistency
  7. Garnish with the freshly roasted pumpkin seeds, fresh coriander, olive oil, plant based cream and orange zest

