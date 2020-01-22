Orange & coriander butternut soup
Whip up this warming vegetarian soup on the next chilly day
Ingredients
- Approx. 1.8kg raw butternut squash
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
- ¼ tsp ground coriander
- Onion
- 800ml veggie broth
- Juice of one orange
- 25g nutritional yeast
- 1tsp coriander seed
- Small handful of coriander leaves
- Handful pumpkin seeds
- Fresh coriander
- Orange zest
Method
- Peel and chop the butternut squash and onion into small pieces
- Coat the chopped vegetables evenly with salt, pepper, coriander and olive oil
- Line a baking tray with parchment paper and roast the veggies for 30 minutes in a pre-heated oven at 200 °C
- Towards the end of the cooking time, add in the pumpkin seeds you will be using for the garnish.
- In the meantime, prepare the veggie broth.
- Once the veggies have cooked well, in a food processor, blend all the ingredients together to achieve a creamy soup like consistency
- Garnish with the freshly roasted pumpkin seeds, fresh coriander, olive oil, plant based cream and orange zest
