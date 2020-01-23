menu

Sweet pumpkin pie

Bursting with flavour, this sweet pumpkin pie recipe is soon to be your next favourite dessert

23 January 2020, 6:30am
by Marrow

Makes 12 slices

Ingredients

Pumpkin mix

  • 2 carrots
  • 900g sweet pumpkin puree (marrowhealth.com)
  • 50ml thick coconut milk
  • 100ml oat milk
  • 40g arrow root powder
  • 2 tbsp coconut sugar
  • 20ml maple syrup
  • 1 pinch of ground cloves
  • 1 pinch salt

Raw pie crust

  • 200g wholegrain oats
  • 200g medjool dates
  • 50g cashews
  • 50g almonds

    Method

  1. Start by blending the dates into a paste then add in the nuts and oats, blend to achieve a crumbly consistency.
  2. In a 9 inch pan spread the mixture and mold it into the dish. You may need to press the mixture very well as to avoid the crust from crumbling later on.
  3. Place the ‘pie crust’ in the freezer for at least an hour.
  4. Add in all the pumpkin ingredients to a food processor and blend.
  5. In a pan over low / medium heat, add in the pumpkin mix and cook it (whilst constantly stirring) for around 20 minutes or until you achieve a caramel like consistency - set aside and allow the mixture to cool down.
  6. Once cooled down add the mixture to the pie crusty and allow to settle overnight.

This pie freezes very well, so you might as well cut the slices beforehand and enjoy a slice when you are craving something sweet and wintery!

