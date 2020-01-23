Sweet pumpkin pie

Makes 12 slices

Ingredients

Pumpkin mix

2 carrots

900g sweet pumpkin puree (marrowhealth.com)

50ml thick coconut milk

100ml oat milk

40g arrow root powder

2 tbsp coconut sugar

20ml maple syrup

1 pinch of ground cloves

1 pinch salt

Raw pie crust

200g wholegrain oats

200g medjool dates

50g cashews

50g almonds

Method

Start by blending the dates into a paste then add in the nuts and oats, blend to achieve a crumbly consistency. In a 9 inch pan spread the mixture and mold it into the dish. You may need to press the mixture very well as to avoid the crust from crumbling later on. Place the ‘pie crust’ in the freezer for at least an hour. Add in all the pumpkin ingredients to a food processor and blend. In a pan over low / medium heat, add in the pumpkin mix and cook it (whilst constantly stirring) for around 20 minutes or until you achieve a caramel like consistency - set aside and allow the mixture to cool down. Once cooled down add the mixture to the pie crusty and allow to settle overnight.

This pie freezes very well, so you might as well cut the slices beforehand and enjoy a slice when you are craving something sweet and wintery!