This Senglea restaurant launches a brand new shared dining concept

Hammett's Macina Restaurant is excited to announce the launch of their new menu, its newest sharing dining experience, created by the 24-time award-winning Chef and restauranteur Chris Hammett and new Head Chef Jorge Lugo.

The mediterranean restaurant, Hammett's Macina Restaurant is transforming the way fine dining is done.

With a personality as colourful as his food, Jorge Lugo joined Hammett's Collection after working with Chris at The Villa, 7 years ago. Following a roaring success as Head Chef of Hammett's Gastro Bar in Sliema, Chef Lugo was ready to expand and take on a new challenge.

Upon his arrival in the trendy Hammett's Macina kitchen, the Venezuelan Chef immediately set about creating a menu composed of colourful arrays of food. The menu stays true to himself with a sole goal: the enjoyment of food.

By creating a shared meal format, the Hammett's Collection team wants people to lend themselves to closeness and camaraderie. The idea is that one doesn't just eat for sustenance, but also to grow, as an experience, to celebrate and to reconnect with family and friends.

The gastronomical concept stays the same, drawing on Maltese history, it is a take on the islands' succession of powers, with a modern representation of traditional Mediterranean culinary influences from the Phoenician times, to the Knights of St. John, to today.

To accompany this historical menu, a new wine list was created reflecting the concept. It showcases wines exclusively from Mediterranean Coastal regions, something that Hammett's believe is unique on the island.

Not in the mood for wine? A cocktail menu has been put together, inspired by Maltese landmarks, from the Gozitan Salt Pan dating back to the Phoenician and Roman times, to the traditional Maltese Regatta races and even the Strada Stretta, the pinnacle of nightlife amongst the American and British military men, between the 19th and 20th centuries.

Hammett's Macina Restaurant is open everyday for breakfast, lunch, happy hour and dinner.