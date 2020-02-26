De Mondion, Noni and Under Grain are officially Malta’s first Michelin star restaurants

The Michelin Guide Malta 2020 has been published, featuring for the first time restaurants across the islands of Malta and Gozo and includes Three One Star and Three Bib Gourmand restaurants.

This new Guide to Malta also includes 20 restaurants which have been awarded the Plate symbol, meaning ‘fresh ingredients, capably prepared; simply a good meal’. From classic Maltese cooking to seafood dishes, from creative modern cooking to the varied combinations of fusion cooking, there is something to suit every taste and occasion.

Three restaurants have now gained Michelin stars.

De Mondion in Mdina

This intimate, elegantly dressed restaurant is situated on the top floor of the luxurious Xara Palace Hotel and enjoys stunning views out across the east of the island. A la carte and tasting menus showcase the best of the island’s produce in sophisticated, classically based Mediterranean dishes. An impressive wine list and attentive service complete the picture.

Noni in Valletta

‘Noni’ is the nickname of chef-owner Jonathan Brincat – whose passion involves bringing a modern approach to traditional Maltese and Mediterranean cuisine. Guests head down into the stylish stone-walled cellar to enjoy visually appealing, well-balanced dishes, cooked with a measured approach and an eye for detail.

Under Grain in Valletta

This relaxed and elegant cellar restaurant is inspired by the tailoring profession and features quirky details such as a sewing pattern menu and the use of tailor’s chalk to mark your chosen dishes. Like a tailor, the chef is skilful with his hands, creating well-balanced modern Mediterranean dishes which burst with flavour.

The ‘Bib’ is MICHELIN’s distinction for good quality, good value cooking and proves very popular with our readers.



Terrone in Marsaxlokk

This cosy bistro in the south uses its wood fire to great effect to bring out the best of the excellent ingredients. Cooking mixes Maltese and Southern Italian influences, many dishes come in two sizes and there are fish specials and local beers and wines on offer too.



Commando in Mellieħa

This warmly run, family-owned restaurant has a long history of hospitality and is known for getting the best from the fresh island ingredients, which are accurately prepared to create satisfying dishes with subtle modern twists.



Rubino in Valletta

A long-standing favourite where you can choose classic Maltese and Italian dishes from the blackboard – don’t leave without ordering the cassata Siciliana, which has been on the menu since 1906! Sit in one of three cosy, traditional rooms and receive hands-on service from the owner.

Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection Julia Farrugia Portelli said: “The award of the first Michelin stars to Maltese restaurants is another achievement for Malta that is very much in line with the Government's objective of attracting higher spending tourism in the years to come. Gastronomy has become an important component of the type of experience that independent traveler of today seeks in a destination.”

The Chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority, Dr Gavin Gulia, added: “The MTA welcomes this first edition of the Malta Michelin Guide which signifies a coming of age of our quality restaurants. Eating out is a major component of any holiday experience, and with the growing interest in all things related to food, it is becoming increasingly important for Malta to maintain a high standard in its gastronomic offer. Having the first Michelin star establishments on the island is definitely a step in the right direction.”

International Director of the Michelin guides Gwendal Pullennec expressed his excitement to launch the first Maltese section, saying, “The Maltese culinary scene has talents that are worthy of discovery by foodies from around the world. In the centre of the Mediterranean, Malta is a very attractive cultural destination with a unique cuisine style which beautifully combines European influences and local traditions.”