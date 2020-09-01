An all-American feast at this retro bar and grill

Summer in Malta has been described as ‘stifling’ and ‘unforgiving’ many a time but I’m here to offer you an alternative perspective. I loathe the heat just as much as the next guy but hear me out.

My happiest moments are when I’m sitting at table for lunch, with a cool breeze, spending my time alternating between eating and taking short breaks from eating. The summer heat, unfortunately, tends to interfere with these plans.

However, I have found the answer to all my prayers. Henry J Beans. Located off St. George’s Bay in St. Julians, this eatery is just a stone’s throw away from pools, as well as the sea, offering the perfect combination of delicious food and heat combatting options.

Nothing screams ‘perfect summer’s day’ more than going for a refreshing dip, getting a golden brown tan and heading over to Hanks for their famous ribs. With its sheltered, cool outdoor seating, perfect view and close proximity to the sea, there really is no better place to be.

Starving and eager to taste as many things on the menu as we could, my guest and I went for the classics: loaded potato skins with bacon, Chicago chicken wings, the legendary burger and of course, the rackin’ ribs.

Seated on the breezy terrace outside, soaking up the calming atmosphere, I felt completely and utterly relaxed. Before the food even arrived, I knew we were in for a treat. After all, Henry J. Beans has been a household name for as long as I can remember. For once in my 27 years of life, I was right. The food arrived, alongside a few drinks, and we feasted like never before.

Note-to-self: make sure to also book for afternoon drinks as Hank’s Happy Hour and a Half is between 5:30pm and 7pm. As expected, our starters, the loaded skins and chicken wings were delectable. The former were coated in melted cheese and served with bacon, which is basically code for heaven on a plate and the former were coated in BBQ sauce and served with creamy blue cheese. As you may recall, I’m lactose intolerant. As you may also recall, I tend to forget that when food is ‘worth’ the risk. And let me tell you,Hanks’ food is definitely worth the risk.

Up next were our mains: the legendary burger and the rackin’ ribs. 230g of the absolute finest beef, minced and seasoned to perfection, served with a side of coleslaw and steakhouse fries. What about the ribs, I hear you ask? Unparalleled. Smoked Chicago style, and completely smothered in Henry J Beans’ secret BBQ sauce, we couldn’t have hoped for anything more.

As the time flew by, we couldn’t help but notice how we hadn’t complained or whined about the heat at all and were perfectly happy to spend a couple more hours out on the terrace, ordering dessert and glancing over at the huge TV screen showing the latest football game. We finally made our way to our cars, which were conveniently parked a couple of minutes away, thanks to the three hours of free parking offered by the eatery.

If you’re looking for a quick lunch fix, a long-winded delicious dinner, a place to watch the game your husband won’t stop mentioning, a restaurant that has something for everyone, including picky eaters, Henry J Beans ticksall the boxes and more.

Henry J. Beans

Corinthia Hotel, St. Georges Bay

Find them on Facebook

+356 2370 2696