The Definitive(ly) Good Guide announces MTA collaboration for Quality Assured awards

While celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020, The Definitive(ly) Good Guide, like any other business, has been navigating the turbulent waters experienced this year, however it is looking to emerge exceeding even its previously exceptional standards.

Due to the situation in 2020, Lisa Grech, Managing Director of The Definitive(ly) Good Guide has announced that the annual restaurant survey this September will not be held and will be postponed to 2021.

This means that this year, also, there will be no annual restaurants awards ceremony or published guide book and this will give all restaurants the opportunity to get back on their feet.

However, it will be back in 2021 better and stronger thanks to the support of dedicated, loyal sponsors and the additional collaboration with The Malta Tourism Authority.

The collaboration with Malta Tourism Authority will see the 2022 edition of the restaurant guide feature, in addition to its top survey rated award winning restaurants, those that in addition to The Definitive(ly) Good Guide award have received the Quality Assured label.

“As always, the guide’s aim is to lead diners to the best restaurants on the islands and at the same time incentivise restaurants to keep raising their standards. This new arrangement will now include both systems which complement each other ensuring that diners are always as informed as possible about their choice of restaurant. We are very excited to welcome the MTA’s Quality Assured on board,” Lisa Grech said.

