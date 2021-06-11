Cheeky Monkey branches out with creperie in Valletta

The Cheeky Monkey Creperie reimagines classic crêpes through a signature dose of personable humour and mischief that has made the brand such a stand-out hit with customers.

The team behind the creperie’s menu brings exciting new twists to crêpes with an assortment of sweet and savoury options, all featuring a range of delicious and unique topping combinations. Highlights include ‘Now that’s what I call a Malteser’, prepared with Maltese sausage, caramelised onions and melted smoked cheddar, and ‘Feeling Sheepish’ made with local sheep ricotta sprinkled with candied walnuts and golden raisins. On the other side of the spectrum, sweet tooths will love the ‘Nutella meets Oreo’, which blends a melted Nutella spread with crushed Oreo biscuits.

“It has been an exciting journey to launch this next evolution in the Cheeky Monkey franchise. We boast a truly talented kitchen team who dream up bold food ideas and aren’t afraid to do things differently. We believe our creperie menu is truly one-of-a-kind in Malta, offering a unique variety of fresh and healthy artisanal snacks combined with fantastic offers. We can’t wait to welcome patrons to our new premises on Merchants Street,” said Ms Claire Zammit Xuereb, Director of Hospitality, AX Hotels.

Alongside the crêpes, the Cheeky Monkey menu also features a delicious selection of waffles, artisanal Italian gelato, sandwiches and salads. Beverage options include smoothies, milkshakes, juices, hot chocolates, and barista brewed coffees. The creperie’s fast-casual concept makes it a go-to for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or an in-between-meal snacks in the capital. To view the full menu, click here.

Cheeky Monkey customers can also take advantage of a whole host of benefits when eating at the creperie. A wide selection of meal deals offers daily drink-and-snack combos at unbeatable prices. And by grabbing a complimentary Loyalty Card at the cashier, customers will be entitled to milkshakes and crepes with every fifth purchase.

The Cheeky Monkey Creperie is now open from Tuesday to Saturday from 8am to 5pm. For more information, please visit the website and follow their socials for all the latest meal deals and specials.