The freshest of pastas at this Gzira eatery

These days you don’t have to catch a plane to Italy to find a first-class plate of pasta. Next time you’re craving a fresh plate of homemade goodness, head to Fasta, a newly opened authentic eatery in the heart of Gzira. Its very first location has gone the extra mile to open its doors this year, and let me tell you, the pasta-bilities are endless here!

The highly anticipated restaurant specialises in fresh, fast, cook-to-order pasta… all authentically Italian, of course.

The restaurant offers a wide selection of pasta, from the classic short and long pasta such as spaghetti and tagliatelle, fusilli and maccheroni. Ravioli also make their way on the menu and are little pillows of heaven. We’d definitely recommend the ravioli with a ricotta and pistachio filling and a creamy pistachio sauce. Tasty.

By incorporating typical Italian ingredients and recipes, you can expect dishes that both reflect modern Italian gastronomy while still using local flavours you know and love. The slow cooked local rabbit ragu is a must try. Veggie? No problem. The tagliatelle pesto is equally scrumptious and as fresh a flavour as one can taste. The pasta norma with aubergine tomato sauce and basil is simple, yet satisfying to say the least. If you’re the type of person who’s a fan of simple recipes that are made with few ingredients but are still flavour-full, this is your go to eatery.

We’d say that pasta is their headliner, but there are other choices too. Appetisers include staples such as fresh burrata and walnut salad, beef and salmon carpaccio and honey melon and parma ham.

We don’t know anyone who doesn’t close off with a dessert...crème brule, anyone? Who can say no to a crust of crisp burnt-sugar with silky warm custard lurking underneath? That’s right, nobody.

Dine in, take out or even cook at home. Fasta offers their fresh meals that are prepared in-house and customers can also choose to create their own combinations of pasta and perfectly seasoned sauces that are ready to be heated up in the comfort of their own kitchen. This makes for a no mess delivery and fuss-free cooking and eating experience that doesn’t require any kitchen experience.

Whether you choose to dine in, take out or cook it at home, enjoy Fasta’s gourmet Italian experience with their range of mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing dishes. We’re yet to find a fresher pasta! Buon apetito!

Find them on Facebook!