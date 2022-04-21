Malta celebrates fast growth in Michelin guide as 31 restaurants are awarded

31 Maltese and Gozitan restaurants were officially featured in the Michelin Guide Malta 2022, officially launched on Wednesday.

The announcements of the winners were made earlier in the year, but Wednesday marked the conferment event.

Five restaurants retained their One Michelin Star; Under Grain in Valletta, Noni in Valletta, ION – The Harbour in Valletta, De Mondion in Mdina and Bahia in Balzan.

Michelin stars are awarded to restaurants judged to be of a particularly high standard. Eateries that make the grade can be awarded one, two, or three stars. A single star denotes “a very good restaurant”, the second “excellent cooking that is worth a detour” and the third “exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey”. The Michelin Guide has been published annually since 1900.

Four restaurants were awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand; Terrone in Birgu, Rubino in Valletta, Commando in Mellieħa and Grain Street in Valletta. Grain Street is a new entry to the category. In the Bib Gourmand category, Michelin highlights restaurants that serve good food at an affordable price.

Tourism minister Clayton Bartolo said the government’s vision was for Malta to be a quality destination that offers different experiences for those who visit, chief among them the gastronomic experience. “These restaurants have recognised the importance of being at the forefront of satisfying the most demanding customers. It is worth noting that our country, despite its small size, has managed to have a level of restaurants that are recognized by the Michelin Guide.”

Bartolo said the four pillars of the industry had to be resilience, profitability, sustainability and value added to the tourist.

Malta Tourism Authority chairman Gavin Gulia said he was satisfied that despite the pandemic, Maltese and Gozitan restaurants had made it to the Michelin guide for the third consecutive year. “We are positive that the number of restaurants listed in the Michelin Guide is increasing. Our ultimate goal is to make the Maltese Islands a destination of the highest quality,” Gulia said.

The full list of restaurants listed under the Michelin Guide Malta 2022 is as follows: The Golden Fork, Bahia, Terrone, Briju, Marea, Tartarun, De Mondion, The Medina, Rebekah’s, Commando, Tmun, Root 81, The Fork and Cork, Hammett’s Macina, Fernandõ Gastrotheque, Chophouse, Zest, KuYA, Susurrus, Caviar & Bull, Guzé, Rubino, AKI, Aaron’s Kitchen, 59 Republic, Noni, Grain Street, Under Grain, ION – The Harbour, The Harbour Club and Ta’ Frenc.