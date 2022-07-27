Eating out in Malta and Gozo? Make sure you choose a proper restaurant

While the reasons to visit a restaurant can range from simply wanting to eat or trying something new, to celebrating life events, finding the ideal one for the occasion can be quite daunting. From being overwhelmed with the number of options, to not knowing what’s available, most of us are all too familiar with bouts of decision fatigue, conflicting suggestions and reading countless online reviews. This can often lead to either picking the wrong restaurant, or not choosing one at all.

For the majority of us, the most integral part of choosing the ideal restaurant relies heavily on the cuisine served at the establishment in question. Whether craving international or local delicacies, both Malta and Gozo are steadily becoming hotspots for multinational cuisines, allowing for considerable choice in this regard.

Cuisines In Malta & Gozo

There’s never a dull moment when it comes to varied cuisines on the Maltese islands. One can find a range of mouthwatering dishes ranging from fast food to fine dining, fusion, seafood, vegetarian and vegan options. Food and ambience styles range from quaint intimate eateries to mindblowing Michelin Bib Gourmands.

Restaurants in Malta and Gozo serve an eclectic range of cuisines, including Italian, South American, Japanese, Chinese, Turkish, American and Vietnamese. Other eateries present patrons with Mexican, Thai, Greek, Korean, French, Nepalese, Indian, Lebanese, Serbian, Hungarian, Ethiopian and, of course, Maltese.

Dietary Restrictions

Attention should always be given to dietary requirements, esspecifically when organising a restaurant visit for multiple people. Intolerances are no laughing matter, but thankfully there are a number of local restaurants that offer patrons with a selection of vegan, vegetarian, lactose-free, gluten-free and halal options. Other restaurants in Malta and Gozo also change their menus seasonally to cater for a number of requirements.

Where To Find Restaurants

Finding restaurants in Malta and Gozo is fairly uncomplicated, as both islands are small and therefore quick and easy to travel around — making the location of a restaurant less of an issue for most people.

Numerous touristic locations on the islands are clustered with several cafes and restaurants, though one can also find a range of eateries in less popular areas. The most renowned restaurant locations in Malta are St Julian’s, Mellieha, Isla, Bugibba, Valletta, Birgu, Sliema and Marsaxlokk. Other towns include Hamrun, Rabat, Marsascala, Mdina and Bormla,

Those on the lookout for a delicious meal in Gozo should visit Marsalforn, Victoria, Qala, Xaghra, Mgarr, Xlendi, Ghajnsielem, Zebbug and Nadur.

