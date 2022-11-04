Five top chefs unite for gourmet charity event

Local food writer and founder of What's Cooking Malta, Elsa Andrea Messi, will be hosting a gourmet chartiy event in aid of Women for Women Foundation and Dar Merhba Bik.

Guests will be treated to a scrumptious canapé and prosecco reception, including 10 delectable small dishes prepared by five of Malta’s top chefs and restaurants in a flying buffet format with free-flowing wine.

The five chefs who will be joining forces for this good cause are none other than Cliff Borg from Rosami At The Villa (part of the Xara Collection), Tom Peters (Gracy’s Malta), Charles Pintonino, Ritianne Bondin (Harlequin), and Terence Saliba (Grotto Tavern).

Guests can expect a number of captivating live performances throughout the evening, including Maria Cini live on violin.

The event will take place on Monday 7 November at Ivy House, Pembroke. The price is 65EUR per person. For bookings, send an email to [email protected]. Donations are also welcome.

Sponsors include Ivy House, P.Cutajar & Co Ltd, Greens Supermarket, La Boucherie, Benna, Inserv, Adam’s Fish Shop, ECB Catering, Fruithouse Co Ltd, Tonio Lombardi Photography, Trisect Media, N. Cordina and Cassar Camilleri, Suzanne Charcuterie, Azzopardi Fisheries and Marie Boutique Patisserie. ​