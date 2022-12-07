Root 81 Wins Best Restaurant In Malta Award

The awards celebrated the outstanding achievement of Malta and Gozo’s top rated restaurants as voted in an online survey by 3557 diners who dined out on average one to two times a week; equivalent to a total of 277,446 dining experiences in a year.

Root 81, a lavish eatery in Saqajja, Rabat, was awarded the Top Overall Restaurant Award.

The Top 40 Award winning restaurants were taken from the highest rated restaurants, taking into account their overall rating, the number of people rating, comments and other data from the survey. The top 40 restaurants winning award plates in order from most highly rated were:

Root 81

The Golden Fork

The Phoenix

Risette

The Aft Galley

Grotto Tavern

Al Sale

Ta’ Tona

Maggie’s

Rebekah’s

Susurrus

Da Luigi

Noni

L’Orangerie Bistro

Step 15

Beppe’s

Onda Blu

Venus

Barbajean

Ristorante La Vela

Galea’s Kitchen

Surf N Turf

Il-Hnejja

Tal-Familja

Under Grain

La Vida

Meraki Wine & Dine

de Mondion

MUŻA

Palazzo Preca

LOA

Fernando Gastrotheque

Ta’ Frenc

Tarragon

The Sixth Leaf

Il-Bitha

Ion at the Harbour

Bahia

Hammett’s Mestizo

Dinner in the Sky

Additional Awards in different categories were made:

Best Food – Venus

Best Ambience – LOA

Restaurant Most Dedicated to Supporting Local & Best Local Wine List – de Mondion and Country Terrace respectively

Best Restaurant in Gozo – Al Sale

The Best Chef Award – Jean Pierre Dingli of Barbajean

Best Business Entertainment – Caviar & Bull

Best Newcomer – The Aft Galley

Most Children-Friendly Restaurant – Don Royale

Best Maltese Restaurant – Diar il-Bniet

Most Romantic Restaurant – Barbajean

Best Value for Money Restaurant – Il-Kartell

Best Vegetarian Restaurant (sponsored by FNG Supplies Co Ltd) –

Favourite Café – Busy Bee

The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in association with Vini e Capricci by Abraham’s Wine Awards were as follows:

The People’s Choice Wine List (taken from the results of the surveys) – Barbajean .

Best Overall Wine List: Fernandos Gastrotheque

Best Presented Wine List: Barbajean

Best Wine by the glass selection: Hammett’s Mestizo.

Best Fine Wine List: Tarragon

Best Short Wine List: Barbajean

Best Port Wine List: Country Terrace

The results of the Restaurant Survey can be found in the 2023 edition of The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta and Gozo, which is now available to purchase online for 8 Euros at www.restaurantsmalta.com. It is also available at leading stationers and bookshops in Malta and Gozo.