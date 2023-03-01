Grain restaurant team shines at Malta Kulinarja competition

The Grain kitchen brigade and service teams have had a successful run at the Malta Kulinarja Competition 2023 held at the MFCC last month.

Showcasing the latest trends and innovations in the catering industry, the team won three gold medals, a silver award and two trophies for best in class.

Grain's Executive Sous Chef, Brady Dalli and Restaurant Manager, Thomas Mifsud Bonnici, won the gold medal in the Cook & Serve category, while Dalli also secured a gold medal in the Maltese Traditional Menu and a Gold medal with his Local Pork Dish. Additionally, Demi Chef de Parties Jonathan Turner won the silver medal in the Local Cheese Starter category.

AX Hotels Hospitality Director, Claire Zammit Xuereb said “I am extremely proud of the Grain team and their achievements. Together, we have pushed past our limits to achieve outstanding results. These well-deserved awards are a testament to our passion and dedication.’’

The Grain brand is three restaurants under one roof of the Rosselli-AX Privilege Hotel in Valletta. Under Grain, a one-Michelin-star refined restaurant with a curated and classic experience. Grain Street, the Bib Gourmand Michelin star casual dining with small plates to share and no set rules. And Over Grain, a rooftop oasis with sweeping views of Valletta with an eclectic menu of handcrafted cocktails and fresh bites.

The Malta Kulinarja Competition is a platform that encourages innovation and culinary creativity, and the Grain team's performance exemplifies that spirit. Their awards are a significant achievement for both the chefs and the Grain Restaurants, demonstrating their commitment to culinary excellence and enhancing Malta's culinary landscape.

We invite you to experience the world of culinary creations at one of the Grain restaurants, reserve your table here.