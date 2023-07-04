Bookia collaborates with Restaurantsmalta.com to offer diners a seamless booking experience

Restaurantsmalta.com will now feature Bookia’s booking widget, allowing website visitors to reserve a table at select restaurants in Malta and Gozo directly, without having to call the restaurant or visit the restaurant website to make a reservation.

Instant, hassle-free reservations

Website visitors to Restaurantsmalta.com can now instantly book a restaurant in Malta or a restaurant in Gozo, while browsing through the restaurant listings on Restaurantsmalta.com.

This is made possible through the collaboration with Bookia, that embeds its online booking widget onto the listings. Bookings are affected in real time, without patrons having to make a call, wait for confirmation, or switch between apps. Patrons also receive instant confirmation via email and SMS.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with restaurantsmalta.com. As Malta’s fastest growing restaurant reservation app, it is fitting to be partnering up with Malta’s established entity within the restaurant space.” Jonathan Azzopardi Frantz, CEO of Bookia.

Large selection of Malta Restaurants

Through Bookia, users are given access to over 300 restaurants across Malta and Gozo. Listed restaurants get a “Book Now” button added to their page listing. This helps improve the restaurant’s visibility, reach and ultimately increases its sales.

It also offers diners helpful information about their dining options. Each restaurant listing includes a description, location map, and the ratings as submitted by diners following post-visit review requests sent to each diner. Diners can also enjoy on-the-day automatic email reminders and cancellation options free of charge.

About Bookia

Bookia works with over 300 restaurants across Malta and Gozo. It offers diners an easy solution for discovering restaurants and making reservations, through the Bookia app, downloadable on iOS or Android. Real time reservations are made possible via Bookia’s integration with Tableo’s real-time booking algorithm. Tableo is a restaurant management platform used by thousands of restaurateurs both locally and internationally.