Over Grain: Seafood sensations with a view at Valletta's new rooftop lounge

Perched atop the 5-star Rosselli AX Privilege boutique hotel on Merchants Street, Valletta, the newly launched Over Grain is set to redefine the rooftop dining experience in the capital with its innovative seafood concept. Boasting sweeping views over Valletta, this open-air lounge offers a stylish atmosphere that combines golden sunsets, relaxing lounge music and delectable cuisine, bringing a fresh perspective to seafood dining, where every dish is a sensation for the senses.

At Over Grain, seafood takes centre stage, reinventing classic staples and challenging culinary expectations. Led by the Michelin-awarded kitchen brigade behind Under Grain, Executive Chef Victor Borg crafts a menu of small plates, platters and mains that showcase succulent oysters, mouth-watering shellfish and delicately prepared caviar. The surprising star of the menu is the lobster burger, a unique twist on a beloved classic. This unexpected combination breaks stereotypes, offering a sophisticated take on the burger tradition.

Over Grain has also established itself as a premier cocktail bar, earning a reputation as one of the finest in the capital. Indulge in a handpicked collection of premium wines and champagnes, expertly curated to complement the bold and fresh flavours of the seafood-focused menu. In addition, the bar offers a range of cocktails. Sip on exquisite liquid refreshments while enjoying a playlist of chill-out music that sets the mood for an evening of relaxation and indulgence.

The rooftop setting in the heart of Merchants Street provides an enchanting backdrop, adding a touch of magic to the dining experience. As the sun sets over Valletta, patrons can bask in the panoramic views. From this vantage point, it’s easy to spot the graceful cupola of the nearby Church of the Jesuits, rooftops of historic townhouses and palazzos that have graced Valletta for centuries and take in the harbour that stretches towards the sea. This rooftop ambience sets the stage for a serene atmosphere, making it the perfect choice for romantic evenings or celebratory gatherings.

As part of the Grain Restaurants family, Over Grain upholds a reputation for exceptional service and attention to detail. The knowledgeable staff ensures that every guest is treated to a memorable time, from the moment they step through the door until the last bite or sip. The inviting and sophisticated ambience, coupled with live music on Thursdays and Saturdays, elevates the overall atmosphere, creating an unrivalled dining destination in Valletta.

Over Grain opens its doors from Wednesday to Saturday, welcoming guests from 7.30 pm until 12.30 am. Guests have the freedom to choose between a complete dining experience or drinks at the bar. Food orders can be placed until 10.00 pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and until 10.30 pm on Friday and Saturday, ensuring ample time to savour the culinary delights over sensational views.

