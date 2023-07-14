Al fresco dining in St Julian’s

It’s Friday evening, you’re starving, overtired and in need of that after-work boost to ease the stress. Fast forward a couple of hours and you’re sitting at a table, overlooking panoramic views of St George’s Bay, with an iced-cold cocktail in hand, waiting on a selection of Mediterranean meze.

Which restaurant can make this dream come true?

Amidst all the commotion in the buzzing town of St Julian’s, but far away from the hustle and bustle, you will find Broadside Terrace, a gem of an eatery, located on the grounds of Corinthia Hotel St George’s Bay, which not only offers stunning views, but also dishes you’ve only dreamt of.

The outdoor terrace is strategically positioned to offer unobstructed views of the Mediterranean sea, transporting you to a place of tranquility and relaxation. Golden rays of sunshine set over the skyline as a flock of birds sweep the sky.

The attentive staff members welcome you with genuine smiles, making you feel right at home, and offering efficient service which is not hurried, allowing you to relax and take in the surroundings. With a mojito in hand, you’re at peace. Summer is finally here.

The delightful menu features a selection of nibbles and even main courses. The bar bites take you on a culinary journey through the Mediterranean, with a variety of small plates bursting with flavour... from a selection of meze; plenty of dips like hummus, aubergine, olive and tzatziki served with freshly baked tandoori bread to succulent prawns in a basil oil marinade, each bite is a tantalising explosion of taste.

For those seeking a more substantial meal, the mains are equally impressive. We’d recommend not over ordering starters as the Mediterranean meze is served on a complimentary basis when ordering any main course. Whether you crave fresh seafood, tender meats cooked on an open air wood chip grill, or even vegetarian delights, Broadside Terrace has something to satisfy every palate.

You cannot fully appreciate the joys of alfresco dining without one of Broadside Terrace’s refreshing cocktail masterpieces. From tropical concoctions bursting with fresh fruit flavours to expertly crafted mojitos, you’ll feel the stress of the day melt away.

On this occasion, I opted for the Corinthia mocktail; fresh, fruity and alcohol free, for the sake of giving my liver a break. People who don’t drink alcohol often feel ignored by restaurants and bars with nothing more to offer than juices and soft drinks. This is not the case at Broadside Terrace as more than five booze-free cocktails make their way on the menu. So if you’re sober or sober-curious, you don’t need to miss out on tasty concoctions and drinks specialities when dining out.

Following the complimentary platter of Mediterranean meze, we treat ourselves to the chicken souvlaki main course, which arrives beautifully presented; perfectly grilled chicken alongside a vibrant assortment of grilled vegetables. Seasoned and charred to perfection, with a flavourful marinade of lemon and fragrant herbs. The accompanying tzatziki sauce was creamy and tangy, providing a delightful contrast to the savoury chicken and offering a medley of flavours with each bite.

The beef medallions followed, and let me tell you, these were something else. The tender cuts of beef were cooked to perfection, as juicy as can be with a subtle hint of smokiness from the grill.

As we finally admitted defeat and retired our cutlery, we couldn’t help but take what we thought would be a sneak peak into the dessert menu. But just because we’re full doesn’t mean we have to skip out on the sweet stuff. Yogurt and raspberry mousse to share please and a bajtra liqueur on the side.

And just like that, our dream-like after work drinks turned dinner came to a sweet end.

Broadside Terrace is in a league of its own, and another thing that sets it apart has got to be the convenience of free parking, a rare find in bustling St Julian’s.

Catch-up with old friends? After work stress relief? Romantic night out? We have two words for you: Broadside Terrace.