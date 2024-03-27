Risette: Where culinary excellence meets warm hospitality

Let me take you on a little journey through Risette, a culinary haven located within the elegant Casa Ellul in Valletta. From the moment you ring the bell to the last bite of dessert, this place is an experience worth savouring.

Picture this: you stroll through the historic streets of Valletta, anticipation building with every step. As you arrive at Casa Ellul, you're greeted by the sight of a bell. Ding! With a smile, you're welcomed inside, shedding your coat and stepping into a world of refined elegance.

Now, let's talk about the heart and soul of Risette – the kitchen, led by none other than Chef Steve Scicluna. This culinary maestro has graced the kitchens of Michelin-starred restaurants like the Clove Club in London and Chapter One in Dublin, and his passion for flavours is evident in every dish. With a menu that changes weekly, Risette is a playground of culinary creativity, blending French finesse with Japanese flair to create dishes that will tantalise your taste buds.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves – first, there are canapés to be savoured. These bite-sized delights are just a taste of what's to come, setting the stage for the culinary journey ahead. As for our starters, we couldn't resist diving into a selection that included oyster cream croustade as well as the foie gras ganache with pear & timut pepper, served with laminated brioche. Each bite was a burst of flavour, a harmonious symphony of ingredients that left us craving more.

Now, onto the main event – the mains. We opted for the local lamb with romesco, white onion, and black olive, as well as the pumpkin and sage bigusto agnolotti with vin jaune sauce. And let me tell you, the cooking here is nothing short of perfection. Each dish was a work of art, beautifully plated and expertly executed.

And of course, the staff made sure to change our glasses with every refill, ensuring that our dining experience was as seamless as it was indulgent.

As for the atmosphere, well, it's simply enchanting. And the staff – oh, the staff! They take the time to serve each dish with care, pacing the meal perfectly and ensuring that every moment is savoured.

And just when you think it couldn't get any better, Chef Steve himself emerges from the kitchen, eager to hear our thoughts on the meal. It's moments like these that remind you why dining at Risette is truly an experience to remember.

And with that, our evening at Risette came to an end! If you find yourself in Valletta craving a truly special dining experience, look no further than Risette because every aspect of your meal here will exceed your expectations. With its stylish ambiance, impeccable cooking, and attentive service, it's the perfect spot for a memorable evening out. Trust me, you won't be disappointed.

Find them on Facebook.