Experience the ultimate feast at Kon Tiki's surf and turf buffet

If you find yourself in St Julian's on a Saturday evening with a rumbling stomach and a craving for a culinary feast, look no further than Kon Tiki's surf and turf buffet at the Radisson Blu Resort. Let me paint you a picture of the gastronomic delight that awaits you.

First things first, let's talk about the staff. The Maltese staff here are a breath of fresh air. Jesmond, one of the seasoned pros, has been working here for over 20 years. Can you believe it? Not only does he know the ins and outs of the buffet, but he's also formed bonds with regulars who wouldn't dream of dining anywhere else, reserving their favourite tables like clockwork. It's that personal touch that makes the whole dining experience feel extra special.

And then there's Jerico, who's relatively new but already wowing diners with his wealth of knowledge and infectious charm. Despite only being there for a few months, he's got a knack for making you feel right at home, offering recommendations with a smile that's as genuine as it gets.

Now, let's talk logistics. Free parking? Check. Lots and lots of stations? Double check. Where do I even start? Brace yourselves, because it's a feast for the senses.

From the moment you step inside, you're greeted with the enticing aromas of cured meats, cheeses, and salads at the antipasti station. Couscous, mixed salads – you name it, they've got it. And don't even get me started on the sushi station. Fresh fish, mussels, and king prawns await, tempting you to indulge in a seafood extravaganza.

But if you're anything like me, the Chinese station is where it's at. Fried pork with chili and honey, spring rolls bursting with flavour, and chicken with cashews that'll have you coming back for seconds (and thirds). And let's not forget about the roasted Argentinian rib-eye, meatballs, and beef stew that had my guest practically glued to the station.

And just when you think you couldn't possibly eat another bite, you stumble upon the ice cream station. Variety is the name of the game here, with scoops of creamy goodness just waiting to be devoured. But wait, there's more. The dessert station is something else, offering a selection of pastries, brownies, and what I can confidentely say was the best apple crumble of all time.

If you can't make it on a Saturday evening, fear not, as Kon Tiki also offers an award-winning Sunday Buffet lunch. With a wonderful selection that includes soft drinks and water in the price, it's an opportunity to experience the culinary excellence of Kontiki in a different light.

Kon Tiki's surf and turf buffet is a culinary experience not to be missed. With its exceptional staff, mouthwatering food, and unbeatable atmosphere, it's the perfect destination for food lovers looking to indulge in a feast for the senses.

With prices starting at Eur36, it's an experience that's worth every cent. Just be sure to come hungry – trust me, you won't want to miss a single station.