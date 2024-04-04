Malta receives first two Michelin Star restaurant

Michelin has awarded Malta its first two star-restaurant, raising the reputation of Maltese cuisine in their latest food guide.

Released on Thursday, Michelin announced an upgrade to Malta’s Michelin status, adding a total of two stars to the current roster.

The Fernandõ Gastrotheque, Sliema; Bahia, Balzan; Under Grain, Valletta; Noni, Valletta; De Mondion, Mdina; and ION – The Harbour, Valletta all kept their stars from last year’s guide.

However, the achievement is greater for ION which was awarded a second Michelin Star, a first for Malta’s culinary scene. Rosami in St Julian’s also received a star, bringing Malta’s constellation up to eight stars across seven locations.

In a statement, chef patron Simon Rogan said that the news is “one of the highlights of my career”.

“It’s been a real joy to be part of the community and to have been so warmly welcomed by the locals and our guests who come to dine with us from all over the world,” Rogan said, noting that his team has focused on their farm-to-table ethos ever since taking over the restaurant in March 2023.

“Knowing that we are the first ever two Michelin Star restaurant in Malta makes this all the more special - there will be celebrations in Valletta tonight that’s for sure,” he said.

Rogan, an internationally acclaimed chef, already has six other Michelin Stars across six restaurants, one with three stars and the others with one.

Aside from the seven star-studded eateries, another 33 restaurants were recognised in this year’s guide.