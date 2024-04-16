From seafood extravaganza to pasta perfection: Fra Martino

As I stepped into Fra Martino, located within the luxurious Corinthia St George's Bay, I was immediately drawn in by the elegant ambience that enveloped the restaurant. My guest and I were greeted with warm smiles and led to our table, where we eagerly anticipated the culinary experience that awaited us. Despite the inclement weather that one might have assumed would deter some diners, we found ourselves among many others at this bustling lunchtime hotspot. It's evident that this place continues to be a favoured choice for Sunday lunch, attracting both locals and visitors alike with its enduring popularity and the exceptional reputation expected from the Corinthia brand.

The restaurant exuded an air of understated elegance, with its plush furnishings, soft lighting, and panoramic views of the azure Mediterranean Sea stretching out before us. It was a setting that whispered refinement, where every detail had been carefully curated to delight the senses and transport diners to a realm of gastronomic delight. Moreover, a live pianist and singer set the scene for a spectacular lunch affair, switching between performing classic and contemporary artists. Adding to the charm, the duo thoughtfully serenaded two fortunate diners with "Happy Birthday" renditions during our visit.

Now for the food! The sumptuous buffet spread before us was truly a sight to behold, offering an assortment of delectable dishes meticulously prepared to enchant our taste buds. Priced at 42 euros per person, the buffet boasts a variety of options that promise to satisfy every palate. Here, you can find an assortment of stations split across the restaurant, yet being at full restaurant capacity, at no time does anything feel too crowded.

We began our leisurely feast with the antipasti selection, which featured a mixture of salads, including the refreshing Greek salad, savoury focaccia, and the creamy Baba ghanoush- a personal highlight of mine. The cured citrus salmon and Turkish pide added a delightful touch of Mediterranean flavour to our meal.

At the same time, the sushi station beckoned with its offerings of California Futo Maki, meagre and salmon sashimi, and prawn tempura rolls. The sushi, although following a classic style, displayed impeccable craftsmanship in each piece, revealing the chef's expertise and meticulous attention to detail. This station was certainly a visual masterpiece. I couldn't resist trying the quinoa veggie roll, a flavourful and satisfying option that catered to my somewhat fussy preferences when it comes to sushi! It didn't disappoint.

Meanwhile, my guest indulged in a seafood extravaganza, savouring the mussels, clams, and a small bowl of prawn cocktail with evident delight. The fresh king prawns served as a precursor to his main course, which consisted of succulent grilled lamb chops accompanied by a mustard and thyme sauce, lemon-scented zucchini, and a delectable pumpkin and cherry tomato crumble. His praises for each dish were effusive, as he declared everything to be perfect in both flavour and presentation.

As if that weren't enough, we were then treated to a live pasta station where the chefs expertly whipped up made-to-order pasta dishes according to our preferences.

Despite feeling pleasantly full, my sweet tooth beckoned, and I couldn't resist indulging in a heavenly plate of marshmallow chocolate fondue and freshly made Nutella crepes, while my guest opted for traditional Italian sweets such as cannoli and Cassata Siciliana, accompanied by an assortment of gelato.

Overall, our Sunday lunch experience at Fra Martino was nothing short of extraordinary. From the impeccable service to the exquisite culinary offerings and even free parking, every aspect of our dining experience surpassed our expectations.

If you're seeking a memorable feast with friends and family, Fra Martino is undoubtedly a culinary highlight among the many Sunday lunch offerings in Malta, and certainly not to be missed.