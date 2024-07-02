Le Bistro: A culinary gem in the heart of St Julian’s

A sunny Sunday in Malta calls for an exquisite alfresco dining experience, as such we decided to enjoy lunch at Le Bistro, located within the Radisson Blu Hotel in St Julian’s. The day was perfect, with clear skies and breathtaking views of the endless cobalt-blue Mediterranean Sea.

The restaurant’s setting is ideal. It offers plenty of shaded outdoor seating areas as well as a comfortable indoor dining option, catering to all preferences and ensuring a pleasant dining experience regardless of the weather.

Upon our arrival, we were warmly greeted by our server, Jasmina, who immediately made us feel at home. Her hospitality was evident as she guided us to our table, which boasted a fantastic sea view. Jasmina’s enthusiasm for her job prevailed as she carefully took the time to explain the day’s specials in great depth. Among the enticing options were local freshly grilled prawns, which she described with such detail that we could almost taste them!

The menu at Le Bistro is thoughtfully created. It caters to a wide variety of dietary needs and tastes without being cumbersome or overwhelming. This careful selection of dishes, rather than an overabundance of options, speaks to the quality and care invested in the dining experience. It’s refreshing to see a restaurant that prioritises a well-rounded, considered menu over simply ticking boxes.

As we perused the wine list, we were pleased to see a diverse selection ranging from local Maltese wines to French and Chilean options. After discussing our preferences with Jasmina, who knew the menu and wine list inside out, we decided on a bottle of white Sicilian Anthilia. Priced at a reasonable 32 euros, it promised a delightful accompaniment to our meal with its light flavour, straw yellow hue and distinctive blue label.

We settled in no sooner than a warm loaf of fresh bread arrived at our table, accompanied by three ramekins of assorted dips. As a self-confessed carb-lover, I could have made a meal of this alone! The combination of warm bread with lashings of sweetened sun-dried tomato kunserva and olive oil was simply divine. It was the perfect start, setting the stage for the courses to follow.

For starters, we opted for the seafood antipasto sharing platter. The presentation was beautiful, and everything on the plate was incredibly fresh. Each bite highlighted the quality of the ingredients and the skill of the kitchen staff. Not a morsel was wasted, leaving us eagerly anticipating the main courses, though wondering if we could possibly squeeze more food in!

For my main course, I was particularly intrigued by the fresh fish, pangrattato, and Parmigiano linguine. This unusual combination of flavours piqued my curiosity, and I was eager to see if the chef could pull it off. The dish did not disappoint. The fish was cooked to perfection, flaking beautifully with each forkful, while the pangrattato added a delightful crunch. The Parmigiano provided a rich, creamy undertone that tied all the elements together. It was a unique and memorable dish that exceeded my expectations.

My guest opted for the local gurbell (meagre), served with spring vegetables. The gurbell, is a fish native to the Mediterranean waters, and it was cooked perfectly. Its delicate flavour was enhanced by the accompanying fresh vegetables. Here, the dish’s simplicity allowed the natural flavours to shine and talk for themselves, making it a true delight to eat.

Throughout our meal, it was evident that Le Bistro was a popular lunchtime spot. Groups of friends shared meals at neighbouring tables, and a steady stream of cocktails was being served. Jasmina suggested we try the passionfruit martini, the most popular drink on the menu. It was exceptionally well-made, with a perfect balance of sweetness and tang. This cocktail was a highlight, and I can see why it’s a favourite among diners.

For dessert, my guest chose the Maltese assortment, a delightful selection of traditional sweets that offered a wonderful taste of local culture. Meanwhile, I opted for the knickerbocker, a nostalgic choice that did not disappoint. Both desserts were absolutely moreish and provided a satisfying end to our meal. Paired with a rich espresso coffee, they left us with a lingering sense of contentment.

Overall, our experience at Le Bistro was thoroughly enjoyable. The combination of stunning views, exceptional service, and a carefully considered menu makes it a must-visit. What’s more, Jasmina’s attentive service and deep knowledge of the menu added to the encompassing experience, making us feel well cared for and valued as customers. I’ll certainly return for the fresh fish, pangrattato, and Parmigiano linguine alone!

Le Bistro has certainly set a high standard for seaside dining, and it’s a place I look forward to returning to. If you’re in the area, do yourself a favour and book a table—you won’t be disappointed.

