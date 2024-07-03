Raising the bar: Dining above Valletta

When it comes to dining in Valletta, why settle for a street-level table when you can ascend to new heights at The Rooftop Restaurant & Lounge? Perched atop The Embassy Valletta Hotel, this culinary haven offers a spectacular vantage point over the historic city. With a cocktail in hand and a panoramic view of Valletta stretching out below, I embarked on a culinary journey that was as breathtaking as the scenery.

First, let’s talk about the view. Imagine looking out over Valletta, with the majestic Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel piercing the sky. Marsamxett Harbour glistens like a shimmering mirror in the distance. This is not just dining; this is dining with a capital D – and an exclamation point for good measure.

The ambiance sets the stage for an unforgettable evening, whether you're in for a romantic dinner, pre-theatre drinks, or just some casual bites with friends. The place exudes a laid-back yet sophisticated vibe. It’s a masterful blend of comfort and elegance.

The menu kicks off with a selection of bar bites and starters. Beef sliders, creamy burrata, and salmon bao buns are all on offer, but the real star is the Gourmet Egg. Recommended by the chef, this poached egg is cooked sous vide and accompanied by local goat cheese, truffle foam, purple potato chips, and a bread crostino. It’s like breakfast and fine dining had a love child, and it’s glorious.

We also sampled the pane pork terrine– a starter that redefines the term ‘porky goodness.’ Think crispy breaded 12-hour cooked pulled pork with pistachio del Bronte, tarragon mayo, and Maltese arjoli. It’s a dish that takes pork to a whole new level of deliciousness.

For the main event, I opted for the prawn risotto with zucchini cream. The Carnaroli rice was perfectly cooked, the red prawns were succulent, and the addition of burrata and mint made the dish sing. Meanwhile, my guest went for the wild meagre with bell pepper marmalade and seaweed. A local fish and one of the chef’s favourites, it delivered a punch of flavours that were as vibrant as the colours of Valletta at sunset.

Speaking of the chef, let’s give a round of applause to Filippo Siena. Hailing from Milan, Chef Filippo has graced the kitchens of Michelin-starred restaurants around the globe, including stints with Carlo Cracco in Milan and Gordon Ramsay in London. When he landed in Malta, he pondered a simple yet profound question: “Is it possible to make good food with simplicity?” Spoiler alert: it is, and he does. Chef Filippo’s philosophy is that less is more. Each dish is crafted with a limited number of ingredients, allowing the flavours to shine through. No need for a laundry list of components you can’t pronounce – just fresh, local, and stunningly simple food.

As our meal came to a close, I couldn’t help but feel a twinge of sadness. Leaving The Rooftop Restaurant & Lounge felt like saying goodbye to a newfound friend – one that I’d miss dearly until our next encounter. But with the restaurant open all day, offering everything from lunch to bar bites and dinner, there’s always a good excuse to return.

So, if you find yourself in Valletta and want to experience a dining affair that’s as memorable as the city itself, head to the top of The Embassy Valletta Hotel. Indulge in Chef Filippo’s creations, sip on expertly crafted cocktails, and let the stunning view of Valletta be the cherry on top of a perfect afternoon or evening. Trust me, your taste buds – and your Instagram feed – will thank you.