Exquisite al fresco dining at Broadside Terrace in St Julian's

After a hectic week that left me craving some serious relaxation, my guest and I decided it was time to unwind, indulge, and let the stresses of the week melt away. And what better place to do that than Broadside Terrace? Located within the Corinthia St George’s Bay in St Julian’s and away from the hustle and bustle, this delightful al fresco summer eatery opens its doors in May and stays open all summer, weather permitting.

The anticipation had been building for weeks. We eagerly await the opening of Broadside Terrace every year, making it a staple of our summer dining experiences. As we parked—did I mention the free parking?—I could already feel the stress melting away. This charming spot offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu that takes your taste buds on a delightful journey. The location is perfect—tucked away from the noise and crowds, yet still offering stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea.

The moment we arrived, we were greeted by the friendly staff and quickly seated on the outdoor terrace overlooking a gorgeous sea view.

As we sipped on our cocktails and watched the sun set, we couldn’t help but feel the tension of the week evaporate.

Our culinary adventure began with a complimentary sharing mezze platter that accompanied our main courses. This delightful surprise featured a selection of dips served with warm pita bread. The tzatziki was an absolute standout – creamy, tangy, and utterly delicious.

As we soaked in the serene ambiance, live music filled the air, adding an extra layer of charm to the already perfect setting.

For our main courses, I opted for the grilled meagre, marinated in zesty lemon and lime. The fish was cooked to perfection, its flavours vibrant and refreshing. My guest chose the rib- eye steak, a hearty choice, and both mains were served with lentils, mixed greek salad, and crispy roast potatoes, all of which complemented the meal beautifully.

One of the many charms of Broadside Terrace is its versatility. Whether you’re in the mood for fresh seafood, tender meats, or vegetarian delights, the menu has something to satisfy every palate. And if you’re just there for a light bite or after-work drinks, the bar menu with its handpicked selection of Mediterranean meze is perfect. These nibbles, made with the freshest ingredients, are ideal for sharing or enjoying solo, paired with a refreshing cocktail.

Our evening at Broadside Terrace was nothing short of magical. With free parking, a beautiful setting, breathtaking views and delicious food, it’s no wonder we keep coming back every summer.

If you’re looking for a place to unwind and enjoy a memorable meal, Broadside Terrace should be at the top of your list.

Find them on Facebook!