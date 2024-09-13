Vote for Malta's best restaurants in the Definitive(ly) Good Guide 2024 survey

Whether you're a frequent diner with a discerning palate or simply passionate about good food, this is your opportunity to make your voice heard. Your votes will not only recognise the best in the industry but also guide others to outstanding culinary experiences in the Maltese Islands. Don’t miss out on being part of this influential survey that defines culinary excellence in Malta.

Get ready to explore, taste, and vote for the best restaurants in Malta and Gozo!

Until 30 September 2024, diners can participate in the Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants survey here and share their culinary experiences from the past 12 months. This prestigious survey, now in its 24th edition, is a collaborative effort supported by VisitMalta, Global Payments (Malta), and the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries & Animal Rights.

This annual guide offers an insight into Malta's dining culture, covering a diverse range of establishments from traditional eateries to modern dining destinations. By meticulously evaluating these dining experiences, the survey aims to create a comprehensive snapshot of the culinary delights that both locals and visitors can enjoy in Malta and Gozo.

Your participation will contribute to celebrating and recognising the best in Malta's vibrant gastronomic scene, influencing the dining choices of thousands of people in the year to come. Don’t miss the chance to have your say in shaping the future of dining in Malta and Gozo!

Participants are encouraged to rate their favourite restaurants on three essential aspects of dining out: Food, Ambience, and Service, each on a scale of 1-10. Additionally, the survey seeks insights on special categories such as Best Maltese Food Restaurant, Best Restaurant for Business Entertainment, Best Value for Money, Most Romantic Restaurant, Most Child-Friendly Restaurant, Best Restaurant Restroom, Most Pet-Friendly Restaurant, Best Restaurant in Gozo, Restaurant Supporting Local Produce, Best Chef, Best Newcomer, and Favourite Wine Lists.

By sharing their observations including witty or informative comments diners could win one of these fantastic prizes:

An exclusive two night stay at Iniala Harbour House on bed & breakfast basis;

A luxury two night getaway for 2 at DoubleTree by Hilton Malta on a bed and breakfast basis;

A one night stay for two in a Classic Room including breakfast at the elegant Phoenicia Malta;

2 Hampers of €150 each from J Calleja Ltd - Exclusive representatives of Rummo Pasta in Malta;

A €300 Hamper from the exclusive Dical House – Purveyor of the finest foods and beverages;

Two Pack of Riedel Veloce Cabernet/Merlot glasses worth €59 – This glass is perfect for full-bodied, complex red wines high in tannin;

10 copies of The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta & Gozo 2024 edition including the results of the survey to runners up.

The survey results will determine the prestigious list of the top 150 restaurants, which will earn them a complimentary listing in the guide. Furthermore, the top 40 restaurants, and special award winners will be honoured at a grand gala awards ceremony in December 2024, marking the launch of the 24th edition of the guide.

Vote here!