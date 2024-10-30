A buffet lover's dream at Kon Tiki

Every year, I look forward to my Sunday indulgence at the Kon Tiki buffet inside the Radisson Blu St Julian’s, especially once summer ends and they reopen for Sunday lunch. It’s become something of a tradition, especially when family comes to visit from abroad. There’s just something about the whole experience—an endless selection of food stations, live entertainment, and the warm atmosphere of united groups of people gathering for a relaxed meal together.

It’s the perfect spot for the whole family to gather, unwind, and enjoy a meal without worrying about who’s paying for what. A set price that includes soft drinks? Perfect! no worrying about splitting the bill at the end, just good food and being absolutely spoiled for choice. There’s something for everyone—whether someone feels like a tender steak or has a craving for Chinese, you’re sorted.

Walking into Kon Tiki on a Sunday feels like stepping into a feast fit for royalty. There are so many different stations, each offering something unique, so everyone can find a dish they love.

The seafood and fish station is my go-to to start things off. There’s always something fresh, whether it’s mussels, prawns, or sushi rolls—yes, sushi at a buffet, and it’s surprisingly good! Rolls upon rolls are prepared fresh, with a variety that pleases even the pickiest sushi lover. I always pile up my plate with different types of sushi; it’s my not so little treat before diving into the rest of the buffet.

The grill station is where the real carnivores gather. Every type of meat you can imagine is sizzling away—tender steaks, juicy chicken, and succulent lamb. For those who aren’t into meats, there’s no shortage of vegetarian options.

From the antipasti stations bursting with fresh veggies, cheeses, and dips to a variety of pastas and tasty soups, there’s something for everyone. The Asian corner is a highlight, offering a delightful mix of Chinese and Indian dishes. The crispy beef is a standout—perfectly seasoned and deliciously crunchy.

But my personal favourite is the Indian section here. The biryani rice is fragrant and full of flavour, and the lamb rogan josh? Don’t even get me started—it’s melt-in-your-mouth tender and perfectly spiced. Paired with some soft, warm naan bread, it’s a must-have combo every time.

Of course, no meal is complete without dessert, and the dessert station at Kon Tiki is nothing short of glorious. There’s a rich, sticky toffee pudding that’s just begging to be devoured. It’s one of those desserts that you can’t say no to, no matter how full you are. If that’s not enough, there’s also an ice cream station including pancakes, waffles, and toppings galore. It’s a sweet tooth’s paradise!

The live music playing in the background adds to the vibrant atmosphere, and you can feel the stress of the week just melt away. It’s the little touches that make Kon Tiki stand out. The free-flowing drinks— local water, soft drinks, and juices—are included in the Sunday price, making it even easier to just sit back and enjoy the meal.

If you prefer dinner over lunch, you can opt for the Saturday evening buffet instead. And did I mention the free parking? No hassle—just drive up, park, and get ready to feast.

Be it a laid-back family meal or a weekend treat, Kon Tiki delivers a dining experience that guarantees good times and even better food. From the welcoming atmosphere to the diverse selection of dishes, every visit feels special. And I’ll be back, eagerly anticipating that first bite of sushi.