Mamachi: A Japanese-Peruvian fusion experience in St Julian's

It was a Friday night, and after a long week, my partner and I were eager for a change of pace. We decided to make it a special night out with a few friends, and Mamachi was the place we had in mind.

Located in the chic Portomaso Marina, Mamachi is a gem away from the huslte and bustle of Paceville. It’s the ideal blend of lively and refined, a rare combination in restaurants today. Plus, free parking means no hunting for a spot—just walk right in and feel the excitement building as you step through the door.

The moment you walk in, you're welcomed into a world that beautifully blends Japanese precision with the vibrancy of Peruvian culture. It was like walking into a high-fashion magazine spread. The décor is a daring mix of sleek minimalism and bold, cultural flair, complemented by an abundance of exotic plants that add a touch of nature and warmth to the modern design.

The space is dynamic—there’s an upbeat vibe, but it doesn’t feel like you’re walking into a nightclub. It's lively, but not so overwhelming that it ruins the mood. You can enjoy a relaxed dinner while soaking in the pulse of nightlife around you—perfect for those moments when you want more than just a quiet meal.

Now, let's talk about the food. Mamachi serves Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine, otherwise known as Nikkei, and it’s a delicious marriage of two worlds. This style of cooking began when Japanese immigrants arrived in Peru in the late 19th century, blending their traditional techniques with local ingredients, creating something entirely new. Mamachi’s take on Nikkei is innovative, thoughtful, and absolutely mouthwatering. The menu offers a lot of sharing dishes, making the experience even more fun. There’s a wide selection to choose from, including raw and seared tartare, carpaccio, ceviche, and even escalope foie gras. Plus, you'll find skewers, tacos, gyozas, crispy tempura, nigiri, sashimi, sushi platters, and fresh salads—all offering something for everyone.

For starters, we went for a selection of appetisers. We chose the Wagyu Tacos with onion tosazu and jalapeños, which was an explosion of flavours and textures—tender, juicy Wagyu beef in a taco shell, balanced by the tangy, spicy kick of the jalapeños. Next, we had some Chicken Yakitori skewers—simple yet perfectly executed,. The quinoa ceviche was another standout—fresh, tangy, and light.

For the mains, I went with the smoked octopus with hijiki and baby vegetables, and it was absolutely divine. The octopus was tender and smoky, with the hijiki seaweed giving it an unexpected depth. My partner opted for the prime rib-eye with purple potato and wasabi puree, and he was not disappointed.

Of course, we couldn’t stop at food. Mamachi is known for its creative cocktails, and the bar did not disappoint. My favorite was the Angel in the Bath Tub—vanilla vodka, passion fruit, vanilla shrub, lemon, and champagne air foam. It came in a quirky glass, looking like something straight out of Pinterest. Refreshingly tangy with a smooth, creamy finish, it was pure perfection. Romeo, the mixologist, definitely knows how to shake things up!

After we finished dinner, the vibe shifted. The dining area began to fill with energy as the night progressed. From 11pm, Mamachi transforms into a vibrant late-night hotspot. The Sakura Lounge becomes the place to be for exclusive bottle service and live entertainment. We decided to stick around for a few more cocktails while enjoying the DJ’s tunes, which had the perfect beat to end the night on a high note. The atmosphere was so fun that we didn’t want to leave.

One thing that stood out about Mamachi is how versatile it is. Whether you’re there for a casual date, a special business meeting, or a celebratory dinner with friends, it has the perfect space for every occasion. For those looking for a more private setting, there's the Machu Picchu Private Room, a stylish and intimate space ideal for business lunches and dinners or special celebrations. You can even call the waiter with a discreet button on your table.

Mamachi isn't just a place to eat. It's a destination. It’s where daring dishes, crafted cocktails, and an electric ambiance all come together to create an experience that is memorable in every sense. The interior design is Instagram-worthy, the cocktails are out of this world, and the food? Absolutely unforgettable. It’s the kind of restaurant where you can have a great meal, enjoy a night out, and feel like you're part of something special. If you're in the mood for something unique, Mamachi is the perfect choice.

