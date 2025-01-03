Watch: The story behind Malta’s beloved Brillace café

At Brillace Café, the day begins while the rest of Malta still sleeps. Long before the sun rises, the work is already underway. At 3 a.m., freshly baked croissants and other pastries are being pulled from the oven, while Sam collects sourdough bread from a local bakery to ensure only the freshest loaves grace their shelves. Meanwhile, Marilena, ever the organised and business-minded force, starts her day strategising and overseeing the operations that make Brillace a well-oiled machine.

Brillace Café is more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee. It’s a story of passion, purpose, and partnership. Founded by Sam and Marilena, a couple whose love for each other is matched by their dedication to their brand, Brillace has become a sanctuary for locals and visitors alike. With two thriving locations—one in Gzira and a newly opened spot in Spinola, St Julian’s - Brillace is redefining what it means to be a coffee shop.

Sam, the visionary behind the brand, created Brillace as a fusion of two powerful ideas: brightness and solace. “The aim was to create a space, a home away from home, where people could find both brightness and a sense of solace,” Sam explains. This vision has resonated deeply with their customers, particularly during times like Christmas when many foreign patrons find comfort in the warm, welcoming atmosphere. “It’s not just about the coffee or the food; it’s about the feeling,” he adds.

At the heart of Brillace is a commitment to exceptional coffee. Sam, a self-proclaimed coffee enthusiast, speaks about the beverage with reverence. “Coffee is a ritual,” he says. “We believe you start your day with a coffee, you consciously sit down for a cup of coffee at any time of day, and you share a word with a friend.” This philosophy is woven into every cup they serve. Their coffee is locally roasted, crafted with care, and sourced ethically. Each batch reflects the delicate balance of flavours that only speciality coffee can achieve.

Unlike commercial blends, Brillace’s coffee tells a story. It’s sourced from fair-trade farms, where workers are paid fairly, and the beans are grown using very minimal pesticides. “If coffee is good, it can do you really good, but if it’s not, it can do you really bad,” Marilena notes, emphasising their dedication to quality and health.

Yet, Brillace isn’t just about the coffee. It’s also about the people who gather to enjoy it. The café’s ethos centres on community, creating a space where customers feel like family. “Our clientele are our pulse, they keep us going,” Marilena shares. The seating is arranged intentionally to encourage interaction, and the team fosters an environment where connections blossom. “There are people who met here and are now a couple,” she says, beaming with pride.

This focus on connection extends beyond the customers to their team of baristas, whom Sam and Marilena describe as the backbone of Brillace. “They carry the spirit of Brillace and understand what it means,” says Marilena. Their dedication to fostering a sense of family within the café has created a loyal team that embodies the values of brightness and solace.

The couple’s dynamic is another key ingredient in Brillace’s success. Marilena describes Sam as the steady marathon runner to her constant sprint. It’s this balance that has allowed them to grow both their business and their relationship. Their shared passion for their craft is evident in everything from the care they put into their homemade sauces, free of additives and made with fresh, local ingredients, to the way they speak about their favourite menu items. Sam’s chicken sourdough with Parmiggiano sauce and Marilena’s brie and organic pesto sourdough are both labours of love.

The opening of their second location in Spinola, St Julian’s, was another chapter in their remarkable journey. Marilena’s love for the seafront and the iconic love sign in Spinola drew her to the area, and fate seemed to conspire in their favour when a landlord reached out with the perfect space. “As soon as we walked in, we looked at each other, and there were goosebumps,” Marilena recalls. The space, with its minimalistic design and inviting atmosphere, is a testament to their shared vision. The front patio encourages socialising, while the back area offers a quiet retreat for those looking to work or hold meetings.

Beyond the physical space, Brillace is a lifestyle, a reflection of Sam and Marilena’s values. They champion sustainability by working with local suppliers and artisans, from sourcing fresh Maltese bread to crafting homemade chai masala without artificial ingredients. Their turmeric-based beverages, rich in antioxidants, and the decadent matcha pistachio bar, made by their talented barista Kyla, are just a few examples of their innovative offerings.

For Sam and Marilena, the café is as much about the journey as it is about the destination. They dream of taking their commitment to quality a step further by roasting their own coffee. It’s a natural progression for the couple, whose dedication to freshness and ethical sourcing has already set them apart. Roasting their own coffee would allow them to take complete control of the process, creating a seamless experience from bean to cup that embodies their ethos.

“Imagine seeing your own coffee being roasted, like watching your own cake being baked,” Marilena muses. The roasting process itself is something they hope to make part of the Brillace experience. Picture the aroma of freshly roasted beans wafting through the café as customers sip their lattes or enjoy their pastries. “There’s something incredibly satisfying about seeing the journey from a bean to the cup in your hand. It adds another layer of connection between us, the coffee, and the community.”

Brillace Café is more than just a coffee shop. It’s a story of love; love for coffee, love for community, and love between two people who share a vision. Whether you’re sipping on a perfectly brewed ristretto or enjoying a quiet moment with a flaky croissant, Brillace offers an experience that lingers long after the last sip. It’s brightness and solace in every cup.

