7 reasons to dine at The Phoenicia Malta this summer

Gastronomy meets glamour at Malta’s most iconic address, where every meal is a moment worth savouring. The Phoenicia Malta always delivers unforgettable dining experiences, but for summer 2025, this five-star hotel’s culinary offering shines brighter than ever.

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, entertaining guests or simply making the most of the season, here are seven irresistible reasons to add The Phoenicia Malta to your summer dining list.

1. Enjoy seafood and sushi with a view

With a backdrop of bastion walls and an infinity pool that overlooks the harbour, Bastion Pool, Bar & Restaurant is the ultimate Mediterranean setting.

Add to this a seafood-led menu and sushi platters served al fresco, and you’ve got the recipe for a tasty and luxurious summer lunch.

2. Make midweek evenings memorable with barbecues and music

Every Tuesday and Thursday night from 7pm until 10pm, Bastion Pool, Bar & Restaurant transforms into a relaxed evening hub for Mediterranean Barbecue Under the Stars.

With sizzling Mediterranean barbecues and ambient live music, it’s ideal for casual catch-ups that flow easily into the night. And don’t miss the desserts such as the mouth-watering orange and cinnamon crème brûlée.

3. Taste romance with live jazz and a delicious dining experience

Bastion Nights Under the Stars continue on Wednesday evenings throughout the sunshine season with unforgettable Jazz Nights complete with a live jazz quartet.

Simply select a refreshing cocktail, savour a slow and flavoursome dinner and bask in the musical ambience of a balmy summer evening in Malta.

4. Indulge in an iconic afternoon tea with a summer twist

Tradition meets indulgence with The Phoenicia Malta’s famous Afternoon Tea, served in the Palm Court Lounge.

With classic, gluten-free or vegan options available, this is where you’ll find the quintessential afternoon tea, complete with finger-cut sandwiches, freshly baked scones and an irresistible selection of cakes and pastries.

5. Experience a five-star casual lunch beside Valletta

Midway through a summer’s day in Valletta, take your light lunch from quick necessity to something more special, inside the fully air-conditioned Palm Court Lounge.

The Phoenicia Malta’s location close to Floriana’s Granaries, the home of many of Malta’s most unmissable events this summer, also makes it ideal for a pre-concert snack, to kick-start the evening in style.

6. Unwind with cocktails in a classic setting

When the day’s meetings wrap up, The Club Bar awaits.

Tucked away with vintage charm and a stellar cocktail list, it’s a stylish yet easy-going space for pre-dinner drinks or spontaneous evenings that turn into something more this summer.

7. Dine under the stars in everyday luxury

The hotel’s landmark restaurant, Contessa, boasts a terrace conservatory that extends out into the extensive landscaped gardens. Here, Malta’s heritage meets Southern Mediterranean cuisine, prepared using the finest seasonal ingredients and served under the stars. And for those after a new classic, Contessa’s signature tiramisu is prepared tableside and presented with just the right amount of theatre.

To explore menus, book a table or plan a celebration this summer, visit the website here.