In conversation with Chef Ray Fauzza

In the world of Maltese gastronomy, few names carry as much warmth, charisma, and flair as Chef Ray Fauzza. Known for his old-school discipline, his spectacular flambé skills, and his signature creativity with seafood, Ray has been a familiar face on Maltese television for over three decades and a beloved figure in the local culinary scene even longer. But behind the fame and the flames lies a story rooted in humility, hard work, and family values.

Ray began his journey in the catering industry at just 18 years old while still playing football with the Ħamrun Spartans. The turning point came when he had to choose between the pitch and the kitchen. “My father was my biggest inspiration,” Ray recalls, smiling fondly. “He worked as a manager at a well-known hotel, strict, disciplined, very old school. But the old school is still the best school.” His father, a master of flambé cooking, taught Ray that hospitality is as much about passion as it is about precision, a perfect balance between heart and technique.

“I started right from the bottom,” Ray says. “Even washing dishes. My father always told me, start from the bottom and aim high, but never forget where you began. Respect every role, every pair of hands matters. Without teamwork, there’s no kitchen.”

Though proudly Maltese, Ray’s roots are tinged with Italian flair, his nannu was Neapolitan, and the surname “Fauzza” carries that heritage proudly. “Maltese food is pure and honest,” he explains. “Traditional recipes take time. You need to let them simmer, to give them patience and care. That’s what gives them heart and authenticity.” His great love is seafood, fish and shellfish in all forms, though, ironically, he doesn’t eat them himself.

“I taste everything to make sure it’s perfect,” he laughs. “You don’t need to love eating something to love creating it. Cooking is about imagination, not limits. Every plate tells a story.”

For Ray, television has never been about fame but about sharing knowledge and enthusiasm. “TV is my way of reaching people,” he says. “Instead of going out in my free time, I go on camera to teach, explain, and inspire. If viewers learn even one new thing, it’s worth it.” For over 32 years, he has appeared on nearly every Maltese TV channel, presenting recipes, techniques, and stories that celebrate food and culture. “Cooking on TV teaches precision,” he notes. “The camera sees everything, so there’s no room for error. The restaurant kitchen is different, more pressure, more stress. But both worlds make you stronger in their own way.”

Today, Ray leads the kitchen at Piccolo Padre in Sliema, where he crafts menus based on local, seasonal ingredients and traditional Mediterranean sensibilities. “I like arriving early, before anyone else,” he says. “That quiet moment before service, that’s when I find my rhythm. I do my mise en place, check the orders, weigh ingredients, go over rosters. You need to be ready for anything. In this job, passion is everything. You can’t just like it, you have to live it, breathe it.”

When people recognise him on the street and ask for cooking tips, he never turns them away. “I feel like I belong to the people,” he says warmly. “If someone asks me for a special recipe or advice, I always try to help. It’s part of who I am, sharing knowledge keeps traditions alive.”

If Ray had to choose one dish that tells his story, he doesn’t hesitate. “Stuffed Maltese bread,” he says. “It’s simple, hearty, and full of flavour, just like our people, rustic, generous, and genuine.”

He also mentions cacciucco, a thick, rich fish soup made with five types of fish and shellfish. “Everyone thinks it’s aljotta, but it’s not,” he explains. “Cacciucco is its own thing, it has five C’s, one for each fish. It’s rustic but refined, full of depth and tradition. A bit like me.”

Throughout his career, Ray has cooked for countless people, from everyday diners to dignitaries and celebrities.

One of his proudest moments came when he was chosen to cook for the English Federation’s celebration in Malta marking the wedding of Lady Diana. “That day felt like history,” he says. “We prepared a grand buffet, with butter sculptures and all. It was an incredible honour and a true test of skill.”

Another unforgettable moment was in 2000, when he represented Malta as a Culinary Ambassador in Strasbourg. “I cooked stuffed rabbit with ħelwa tat-Tork and Maltese sausage, traditional dishes with a touch of creativity. It was such a proud moment. And I’ll never forget getting the call while I was there, my wife had just given birth to our son. It was a day of double joy.”

After so many years in the kitchen, Ray still finds ways to stay inspired. “I might be old school,” he says, “but I love blending classic techniques with modern ideas. You have to evolve, but never forget your roots. Without the old school foundation, you can’t build anything new or meaningful.”

Away from the heat of the kitchen, Ray finds peace in his lifelong hobbies, football and crib-making. “I make all kinds of cribs, from butter, from bread, even from jablo,” he says proudly. “It’s creative, it’s meditative, just like cooking.” He also loves music. “Not during service,” he laughs. “The kitchen is about focus. But music belongs in the restaurant, it sets the mood, it makes people feel good and welcome.”

When asked what advice he would give to young chefs, his tone turns sincere. “This career is beautiful,” he says. “You meet people, you learn every single day. But if you’re not ready to sacrifice, don’t do it. Don’t do it for the money, do it for love. It will challenge you, frustrate you, and push you to your limits. But it will also make you creative, resilient, and endlessly curious, and that’s the magic of it.”

After all these years, Chef Ray Fauzza continues to inspire generations of chefs and food lovers alike. His fire burns as brightly as ever, the same fire he once saw in his father’s eyes as a boy watching him at work. Old school, yes. But as Ray likes to say with a grin, “The old school is still the best school.”