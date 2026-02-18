Malta’s culinary scene flourishes with 2026 MICHELIN recognitions

Malta continues to earn international recognition for its culinary scene, with the 2026 MICHELIN Guide highlighting the quality of dining across the islands. This year’s edition includes 48 restaurants, with six new recommendations. All seven previously starred restaurants have retained their distinctions, showing the consistency of Malta’s fine dining. The Bib Gourmand category has expanded to five restaurants, and three professionals have been honoured with MICHELIN Special Awards.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide, noted that Malta has seen significant tourism growth and infrastructure development, which is expected to encourage more high-profile restaurant openings. “The reconfirmation of all seven starred restaurants reflects their sustained excellence, consistency, and commitment to quality,” he said.

One new restaurant joins the Bib Gourmand selection: Verbena in Mgarr. Recommended restaurants include Osteria Scottadito in Nadur, Bistro Boca in Ta’ Xbiex, Anima and Le Majoliche in St. Julians, and Scala in Mdina.

The MICHELIN Special Awards go to three outstanding professionals. The MICHELIN Young Chef Award goes to George Attard, who returned to Gozo in 2025 to lead Level Nine at The Grand in Mgarr harbour, serving contemporary Mediterranean dishes inspired by local ingredients. The MICHELIN Service Award is presented to Rosamì, led by Charlo Cachia, recognised for attentive and professional service. The MICHELIN Sommelier Award goes to Miljan Radonjic of De Mondion in Mdina, praised for his expertise and thoughtful wine pairings.

Malta’s tourism strategy focuses on attracting visitors seeking authentic, high-quality experiences. Culinary excellence is a key part of this strategy, and international recognition like the MICHELIN Guide helps strengthen Malta’s reputation.

Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority, said: “The 2026 MICHELIN Guide confirms Malta’s standing as a destination known for quality and refined experiences. These awards reflect the dedication and professionalism of our culinary community.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Hon. Ian Borg added: “These recognitions show the progress Malta has made in raising standards in the tourism sector. The success of our MICHELIN-recognised restaurants demonstrates a shared commitment to quality across the industry.”

The Malta Tourism Authority will continue supporting the growth of the islands’ culinary sector through collaboration, innovation, and a focus on quality, helping Malta maintain its position as a leading gastronomic destination.

Official selection

One Michelin star

Rosamì, Fernandõ Gastrotheque, Under Grain, Noni, De Mondion, Le GV

Two Michelin stars:

ION Harbour by Simon Rogan

Bib Gourmand:

AYU, Grain Street, Rubino, Verbena, Commando

Michelin selected restaurants

Legligin, 59 Republic, Chophouse, Caviar & Bull, Marea, Ta' Frenc, La Pira, Le Majoliche, Level Nine at The Grand, Anima, Scottadito, Bistro Boca, Root 81, Tmun, One80 St. Christopher Street, Kaiseki, Zest, The Fork and Cork, The Seafood Market Grill, Aaron’s Kitchen, Giuseppi's, Bahia, AKI, Terrone, The Medina, Grotto Tavern, LOA, Risette, The Golden Fork, Scala, Rebekah's, Terroir, The Harbour Club, Guzé, Tartarun, Al Sale