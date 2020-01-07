The all-American bar and grill that has become a household name

Winter has hit the Maltese Islands like a ton of bricks, which to us, means only one thing: the season for feasting has arrived! Despite the fact that I personally associate any and all seasons with feasting, there’s something particular about the blisteringly cold months.

They call for cozy Sunday lunches with the family and warm, exaggeratedly large portions of delicious food.

Ticking all those boxes and then some, is none other than Henry J. Beans. Hanks, which needs no introduction, has, over the 25 years it’s been open and serving satisfied patrons like myself, become a household name.

We excitedly made our way down to the all-American bar and grill, under the somewhat naïve impression that we would only order a couple of dishes to confirm (or deny) that Hanks was, in fact, on top of its game.

Disclaimer: it’s in a league of its own.

My guest and I took a seat in one of their large, inviting booths and perused the menu, as well as the overall atmosphere of the restaurant. A feast for the eyes, the bar and grill is adorned with vintage Coca-Cola signs and old-school jukeboxes, as well as screens showing top global sports.

What more could you possibly ask for? Oh, that’s right… a cocktail and some hearty food. Coming right up!

First to approach the table were the nachos deluxe and the oven-baked jacket potatoes. Let me break those down for you.

The nachos are a sublime combination of everything your heart desires, including tortillas, topped with guacamole, sour cream, an abundance of melted cheese, salsa and jalapenos.

The jacket potatoes? Just as jaw-droppingly delicious. Served with bacon, chili con carne and again, coated in melted cheese. If you, like me, are lactose-intolerant, I would like to take this opportunity to announce that both dishes are worth the pain (depending on the severity of your case, that is)!

For our mains, we opted for the highly recommended Walk The Dog and wait for it… the Mediterranean salad.

Before you insult me for having the audacity to order such an item at Henry J. Beans, please allow me to explain. Despite this being an unusual choice for me, I took one for the team to ensure that Hanks’ menu really does cater for everyone, ranging from the burger, nachos and ribs enthusiasts, to the somewhat more refined aunt, who prefers things baked, not fried.

I feel that it is my duty to announce that the salad was not only delicious, but also unexpectedly large in terms of size, as well as in terms of variety of ingredients. Featuring perfectly grilled veggies, and a local peppered cheeselet on a bed of seasonal greens, it was the best salad I’ve had in a long time.

Hank’s Chicago dog, though a complete contrast to the latter, was just as impressive. Served in a warm toasted baguette, slathered in caramelised onions, melted cheese, mustard and mayo, it’s definitely a dish worth writing home about… and then inviting everyone at home to come and try it for themselves.

Almost unable to move out of our booth, we nonetheless ordered a warm fudge brownie and went to check out the spacious terrace, which is open to patrons throughout the year.

Before we knew it, it was 5:30pm, which meant that Hank’s Happy Hour (and a half) was in full swing. With a stunning view of St. George’s Bay, we took a seat and soaked it all in.

An hour (and a half later), and in dire need of a siesta, we bid the restaurant farewell. Having avoided the hassle of looking for parking earlier, due to their free parking, we landed on our sofas in record time!

Open every single day, that’s 365 days a year, from noon till midnight, the team at Henry J. Beans is ready to make your day, if not your week.

Give them a call, trust me, you won’t regret it.

Henry J. Beans

Corinthia Hotel, St. Georges Bay

Find them on Facebook

+356 2370 2696