[READ] 10 year Anniversary! Gourmet Today October 2019 edition online

As one of Malta's leading food magazines celebrates its 10th birthday, Gourmet Today treats its loyal readers to a special collectors' edition, filled with almost 40 extra special recipes from chefs and home cooks, which have been featured in the magazine over the past decade. Readers will love the combination of extravagant creations alongside simple, everyday recipes to enjoy any day. 55 issues later, Gourmet Today still aims to inspire readers to become better cooks for years to come. A large section of the magazine is also devoted to chef interviews and restaurant reviews as we dive into Malta's culinary flair and find our way to unique restaurants and gastropubs. It's our 10th birthday, let everybody eat cake!

