The Christmas issue of GourmetToday magazine out tomorrow with MaltaToday

As 2019 nears the end, we gear up for a holiday season filled with food, food and more food.

In this issue we take a closer look at your new favourite cooking competition show, Gourmet Challenge, as we chat with Chef Daniel Grech and Chef Robert Cassar about their food, the culinary world and what it’s really working on a TV set.

We catch up with Jimmy Aquilina and James Bartolo from Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Golden Sands who put together some great recipes to feast on during the Christmas period. Whether you’re looking for sweet or savoury, they’ve got you covered.

Today’s trends towards health might mean a different take on the traditional Christmas classics for some. Gourmet Today takes a closer look at meat-free alternatives thanks to Daniel Pisani from Marrow Health, who makes magic in the kitchen and shows us it’s possible to have a very vegan Christmas.

One of our home cooks, Jacqui Farrugia, also feels like she can spend a little more time in the kitchen at this time of year with her mind blowing sweet and savoury festive creations.

As 2019 draws to a close, the team at Gourmet Today would like to wish you a happy holiday season. Whether you’re cooking, catering, or dining out for your celebrations, it’s the holiday season so eat, indulge, and stop feeling bad about it!