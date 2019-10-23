[WATCH] Gourmet Challenge episode 3: Patrick Attard Baldacchino vs Gino Manfredi
Watch Patrick and Gino go head-to-head in the mystery box challenge this week. Gourmet Challenge airs every Thursday at 6:30pm on TVM
Participants: Patrick Attard Baldacchino vs Gino Manfredi
Mystery ingredients: Seabass, mussels, pumpkin, chorizo, fennel, spring onion
Mystery Judge: Antonio Camilleri
Gino Manfredi’s recipe
Serves 3
Ingredients
- 200g pumpkin
- 3 fillet seabass
- Fennel
- 100g chorizo
- 200g mussels
- 5g smoked paprika
- 30g spring onions
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 shallot
- 20g rosemary
- Parsley
- 1 tsp butter
Method
- Cut the pumpkin into cubes. Season with olive oil, salt, pepper and rosemary. Place the cubes on a tray and bake in the oven for 20 minutes at 180 degrees until soft.
- Cut the chorizo in ½ cm cubes. In a very hot pan, fry the chorizo cubes until golden and brown. Keep some cubes and spicy fat oil from the pan for the garnish.
- Place the roasted pumpkin cubes in a container and add ½ cup of vegetable stock. Blend until smooth.
- In a pan re-heat the chorizo cubes and add a teaspoon of butter. Combine together the pumpkin puree and 10g of spring onion.
- Slice the fennel. Keep the heart and the bottom so you don’t lose the leaves. Add the oil to the frying pan. Toss the fennel gently until golden brown. Season with salt, pepper and smoked paprika. Add 1 cup of vegetable stock and braise until tender.
- Pan fry the seabass skin side down and season with salt and pepper.
- In a very hot pan, cook the mussels with garlic, onions and shallots ( and preferably with wine) until open. Season with salt and pepper.
Patrick Attard Baldacchino’s recipe
Serves 3
Ingredients
- 3 fillets of seabass
- 200g pumpkin
- 1kg mussels
- Fennel
- 100g chorizo
- 5 tbsp tomato polpa
- Salt & pepper
- Breadcrumbs
- Basil
- Parsley
- Coriander
- Chili flakes
Method
- Mix breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, basil, parsley, coriander and chilli flakes.
- Coat the seabass and shallow fry until golden.
- Clean the mussels. In a pan, heat olive oil, parsley and garlic.
- When hot place the mussels in the pan and cover.
- When mussels open (after about 4 minutes), lower the heat and add 5 tablespoons of tomato polpa. Cook for another 3 minutes.
- Cut the pumpkin, fennel and chorizo into strips. Stir fry in olive oil and season with any of your favourite herbs.
Watch the full episode below:
More in Gourmet TV