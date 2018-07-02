A sea of flavours at Hilton's The Catch by Merkanti

27th June marked the launch of the Hilton’s latest seasonal restaurant, The Catch by Merkanti. Attendees were treated to an array of delicious starters such as pan-fried baby calamari, Spanish style prawns and steamed mussels complimented with Merkanti’s signature cocktail.

Executive Chef Eddie Sharkey described the restaurant’s concept which emphasises on giving diners an unforgettable experience by treating their palates to the taste of the Mediterranean Sea. A selection of fresh fish was served as a main followed by mouth-watering treats accompanied by an explanation from their resident Pastry Chef Otis Caruana.

The Catch by Merkanti offers a large selection of fresh fish expertly prepared from our local shores straight to your plates. If you are not fond of fish, the restaurant’s fixed a la carte menu provides plenty of alternatives guaranteed to satisfy even the most selective palates. Diners are encouraged to dive into the experience every Wednesday to Saturday from 7:00pm till 22:00pm. For more information call 21383383.