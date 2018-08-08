menu

This 19th century gem in St.Julian's makes a comeback

The Villa, in Balluta Bay, celebrates its reopening with a big summer party

8 August 2018, 9:54am

The Villa, the 19th century gem of Le Méridien St Julian’s Hotel & Spa, pulled all the stops for its comeback celebration with sparkling cocktails whipped up by Nori bartenders, and tempting bites prepared by Taro’s kitchen brigade.

Alex Incorvaja, Le Méridien general manager, thanked all those present and said this was part of his team’s journey to becoming Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa on the island in summer 2019, following a multimillion euro refurbishment and conversion.

“Boasting views of the tranquil Balluta Bay, the restoration of The Villa, together with the move of Taro and the creation of Nori, is an extremely important milestone for the hotel and patrons seeking authentic and innovative cuisine within the area,” Mr Incorvaja said.

More in Restaurants
This 19th century gem in St.Julian's makes a comeback
Restaurants

This 19th century gem in St.Julian's makes a comeback
This Sliema café's new menu is the talk of town
Restaurants

This Sliema café's new menu is the talk of town
Why local, organic food is the best choice for everyone
Restaurants

Why local, organic food is the best choice for everyone
Philippa Zammit
Marvin Gauci | Malta’s culinary delight
Restaurants

Marvin Gauci | Malta’s culinary delight
Philippa Zammit
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe