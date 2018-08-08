This 19th century gem in St.Julian's makes a comeback

The Villa, the 19th century gem of Le Méridien St Julian’s Hotel & Spa, pulled all the stops for its comeback celebration with sparkling cocktails whipped up by Nori bartenders, and tempting bites prepared by Taro’s kitchen brigade.

Alex Incorvaja, Le Méridien general manager, thanked all those present and said this was part of his team’s journey to becoming Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa on the island in summer 2019, following a multimillion euro refurbishment and conversion.

“Boasting views of the tranquil Balluta Bay, the restoration of The Villa, together with the move of Taro and the creation of Nori, is an extremely important milestone for the hotel and patrons seeking authentic and innovative cuisine within the area,” Mr Incorvaja said.