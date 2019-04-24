6 restaurants you must try in St. Paul’s Bay

1. Il Giardino

Il-Giardino is a restaurant that created history. The first restaurant that provided a Garden where you can enjoy your meal. The menu offers a selection of homemade snacks and mixed platters, however, you can also enjoy a pizza, together with a fine selection of local wines or cocktails.

2. La Bonne Excuse

La Bonne Excuse is a traditional Bistro with a pinch of French in the heart of Qawra, serving French food. The architecture offers a cosy and warm atmosphere just like you would expect in a French restaurant.

3. Da Rosi

Da Rosi is run by a family and is the definition of seafood greatness. However, the menu also includes other cuisines delicacies such as meat and poultry. The restaurant offers a variety of delightful desserts which are homemade or traditional. Da Rosi provides a platform for a complete meal together with a glass of wine.

4. Lovage Bistro

Lovage is a restaurant that is passionate about delivering a proper and enjoyable meal whether it’s with family or friends. The menu at Lovage includes a selection of fine mediterrenean dishes that will make you appreciate the history and cuisine even more.

5. Gate of India

Gate of India is the home of the excellent and quality Indian cuisine that makes your taste budds looking for more. The aim of the restaurant is to provide a consistent yet quality dishes to the people who live for Indian Cuisine. The restaurant provides a fine selection of wine to complete your meal.

6. The Chef’s Table

Found in the heart of Bugibba, The Chef’s Table aims is to give customers a modern fusion of food together with atmosphere here. Run by chefs experienced in 5-star hospitality, the restaurant is sure to keep you amazed at the flexibility of the menu. The restaurant is good for people who have diet requirements as well.

Are you ready to expose yourself for pure food supernova?

Book a table with taaable.com to ensure your place in a selection of great restaurants in Malta or check out the website for opportunities to your restaurants. To read more about the restaurants check taaable blog.