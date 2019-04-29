5 restaurants with incredible views

One of the best experiences you can live through is having a tasty and delightful dish with a picturesque view in front of you. If it's lunch with friends, dinner with your loved ones or even a business meeting, here’s a list of some of the best places to plan a work lunch with views that will stun your business partners.

Irrera

With a spacious terrace and a wide, beautiful view overlooking the Valletta Bastions, Irrera, located in the seaside village of Ta’ Xbiex, is the perfect spot for a work lunch with a view.

Some people opt for a light lunch, some prefer a heavy one while others are just looking for a quick snack. Looking for a restaurant where you'd be spoilt for choice? Look no further than Irrera, where the only problem with the menu is deciding what you'd like to eat. They also have a gluten-free menu, perfect for vegans and vegetarians too.

Terrone

Located in the widely popular fishing village, Marsaxlokk, Terrone has a lot to offer.The menu is concise, locally sourced and seasonal produce is a must, therefore, the menu changes daily according to whatever is on the market at the time.

There is a mix of mains, as well as a number of antipasti and platters. For the seafood lovers, we'd recommend their signature lobster if available. You can have a small serving of lobster for just €7 or a full serving for only €12!

Amami

Amami, a restaurant from where one can enjoy the breathtaking view of Ghadira Bay in Mellieha, brings together many of the best tastes of Asian cuisine into a sophisticated combination of authentic flavours that satisfy the most discerning palates. Amami is lead by a group of experienced chefs, providing its guests with the freshest ingredients.

The restaurant features discinct cooking stations:

The Sushi Bar

The Robatayaki charcoal grill serving barbecued skewers of seafood, meats and vegetables

The Sautee and Tempura stations, where a variety of other mouth-watering dishes are prepared

The Harbour Club

Found in Valletta adjacent to the Grand Harbour, The Harbour Club offers a holistic dining experience by providing its diners with a combination of high quality food and wine and an exceptional level of service.

The ability to provide this experience in a carefully converted warehouse that was built by the 64th Grand Master of the Order of Malta in 1712, gives their diners a unique dining experience

The menu offers exquisite Mediterreanean dishes with a Fench influence.

La Reggia

The restaurant can be found on the Marsaxlokk seafront. Guests can admire the beautiful sceneries of the traditional luzzus and larger fishing vessels that line the sheltered harbour in a colourful display.

The menu specialises in seafood but also offers a wide range of other dishes as well as a selection of fine wines.

La Reggia is popular among locals and tourist alike, therefore, reservations are highly recommended.



Register your establishment for Taaable service or sign up to book a table at any of the restaurants in Malta on the site.