5 must-try eateries in St. Julian's

St. Julians is a busy tourist hotspot know for it's nightlife but is also home to some amazing eateries. Here's a list of some worth visiting:

Peppino’s Restaurant

Located in the heart of Spinola, Peppino's and have been serving French ans Italian cuisine for almost 20 years. They've always focused on serving the freshest ingredients. In fact, Peppino is renowned amongst tourists and locals alike.

What makes Peppino’s a frequent choice is the atmosphere... Ideal for a romantic dinner or a friendly get-together, the restaurant is the ideal place to relax and unwind. Booking is highliy recomended so as to avoid disappointment.

Two Buoys

A spectacular view makes a delicious meal even that more memorable. Book a table on the terrace and enjoy a great lunch overlooking the spectacular views of Spinola Bay.

Recently refurbished, the restaurant provides a brand new breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner experience.

Truth Steakhouse

Truth is more than just a restaurant. It's a place where you'll be emerged from the beginning till the end.

Offering a mouth-watering varied food menu, the kitchen delivers delicious plates mostly based on succulent meat, the perfect accompaniment to the contemporary cocktails prepared by their mixologist.

The ideal restaurant in Malta for dinner and dancing.

Sardinella

A family-oriented trattoria and wine bar located in the heart of St Julian’s in Spinola Bay, Malta. Although it opened in 2011 it has already instaured a very good reputation for itself, thanks to the appetising menu, the fantastic location and the stunning view. Guest can choose to dine either outside or inside, perhaps on the comfortable and cosy sofas.

The menu is vast, offering a selection of food such as pizzas, pasta, grills together as well as delicious desserts for a complete meal.

Sharma Ethnic Cuisine

Sharma, located along the marina at Portomaso, offers a varied selection of Indian, Arabian and Mediterranean cuisine - ideal dishes to be shared by groups of people with different tastes.

The main concept behind the restaurant is that of sharing and combining cuisines, allowing patrons to discover varying foods and the magical ways in which they can be combined to create fusions you could only dream of.

The Indian cuiisine at Sharma is set to spark your taste buds by bringing together the exciting flavours of India as well as combination of differfent spices.

It may seem daunting to cook your favourite Indian dishes at home, with the cuisine's unusual and complex spices. So why not head out to one of our favourite spots to satisfy all of your Indian food cravings?

