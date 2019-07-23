[WATCH] Maltese export with a Michelin touch

As you might know, Corinthia was founded in Malta by Alfred Pisani way back in 1962. The brand’s portfolio, widely known for its luxury, has since grown significantly not only in Malta but also internationally, acquiring landmark hotels worldwide.

After around six years, it was time for me to pay London another visit. I was invited to spend an overnight stay at the Corinthia London, a stone’s throw from Trafalgar Square, to be able to catch up with some of its staff and find out more about the luxury property itself.

In Manging Director, Thomas Kochs’ words, the history of the hotel is indeed fascinating. The building, which started off as The Metropole hotel in 1884 and then later housed the Ministry of Defence, was acquired by Corinthia in 2008. Corinthia won the bid not due to the amount of cash poured in, but due to the presentation of the restoration plan, which aimed to reinstate the building as one of London’s finest hotels again. The building was reopened in all its glory in 2011.

One of the highlights of my trip was being treated to lunch at Kerridge’s Bar and Grill as well as catching up with Head Chef Nick Beardshaw. The restaurant, a collaboration between Corinthia and the man himself, renowned 2 Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, was one of London’s most anticipated restaurant openings in 2018.

In case you’re wondering, there’s nothing pretentious about the venue, which has just the right amount of sophistication without ever making you feel out of place. In fact, Head Chef Nick Beardshaw describes the spirit of the restaurant as “informal but classy”. The high ceiling is painted a dark green to bring it down, creating a more intimate space. Upon entering you can expect an overall stylish and sophisticated feel with a unique twist.

The space is dominated by a number of paintings, as well as striking sculptures of ‘Steve’ and ‘Dorsal Angel’, positioned in the heart of the restaurant. These sculptures and paintings were curated by Tom Kerridge’s wife. The bench seating and button-back banquettes are taken to the next level of luxury, upholstered in stylish burgundy and green leather to match the ceiling. Two tabletops are made out of old menus that were sent to Kerridge from fans across the world, which were then hand cut into colourful petals forming beautiful works of art.

At Kerridge’s Bar and Grill, Tom Kerridge and his team produce their take on sophisticated pub food… it’s the kind of place that offers crispy-outside-fluffy-inside potatoes, large puffy Yorkshires and the finest vegetables.

That's on top of top quality and richly-flavoured meat that’s cooked on the rotisserie, one of the restaurant’s biggest features, which you can see for yourself on display.

We happened to be there on a Sunday and there are only a few things as institutionally British as Sunday roast, right? We were lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time… how rare of an occurrence is that, huh? Normally, a home-cooked roast with heaps of gravy is the dream, but Kerridge’s Bar and Grill has definitely stolen my mum's crown (sorry mother). That treacle cured fillet of beef with Portobello mushroom puree was to die for… and those chips? Oh, they were something else.

Chef Tom Kerridge and his right hand man, Head Chef Nick Beardshaw, are both known for Tom’s Michelin-starred pubs in Marlow; Hand and Flowers and The Coach, so it’s unsurprising that this Sunday roast is next-level.



The menu features other delights such as chicken liver parfait with fig and cherry chutney; salt cod scotch egg with chorizo and red pepper sauce; fillet of Cornish day boat turbot with crushed Jersey royals, radishes and vanilla sauce and so much more.

Beardshaw, who’s worked for Kerridge for the past eight years tells us Kerridge’s Bar and Grill is the first restaurant they’ve set up that isn’t actually a pub, but the items on the menu are derivatives of both Michelin-starred pubs, made specific to Kerridge’s Bar and Grill. The team follows the British seasons in everything they do and this is why the menu is constantly changing.

The staff working here can pride themselves on being service-minded and friendly. All of them were lovely and greeted us politely as you would expect from a restaurant housed in a luxury hotel like the The Corinthia London.

There are many reasons to visit Corinthia and Kerridge’s Bar and Grill is one of them. If you know what you like, want to travel in style, and enjoy a hotel that feels relevant but is also very reassuring when it comes to 5-star luxury services, Corinthia London is a wonderful choice, at the centre of it all.

The management assured us that this is the sort of quality they are replicating in all their projects, including the ones upcoming in Malta... and we couldn't be more excited!