Updated | Lead suspect in Qormi murder to be arraigned at 5:30pm

Updated at 3:23pm with arraignment time

The lead suspect in the murder of 62-year-old Mario Farrugia is expected to be arraigned in court today unless they are granted police bail.

Elliot Paul Busuttil will be arraigned at 5:30pm over his involvement in the murder.

Busuttil already faces attempted murder charges. In 2020, he was charged with attempting to murder a man and steal his money in Ta' Qali. He had been accused of stabbing a 57-year-old Bulgarian man found lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

Police had detained four suspects, including Busuttil, at the force's headquarters in Floriana after they were arrested on Wednesday evening. Police raided three properties in Attard, Msida and Mosta before arresting the four suspects.

One man was arrested in Attard, a man and a woman in Msida, and another woman in Mosta.

Like Busuttil, one of the men arrested also faces an attempted murder charger. In 2018, Ramzi Abdulhafid Ib Abukem was charged with the murder of Mahmoud Elmejdi in Ħamrun, while in 2017 he was accused of committing aggravated theft while caught in possession of cocaine.

In 2019 Ib Abukem faced two separate arraignments in the same month. He was first accused of robbing a family and being in possession of an illegal firearm. He was granted bail on 7 August, and eventually arrested on 19 August for robbing an elderly woman at knifepoint together with two other persons.

Mario Farrugia, the victim of the Qormi valley murder, was last seen on 28 March in the vicinity of his Pembroke home. A police missing person’s report had also indicated that the man was using a grey Peugeot 407.

The car was found on 5 April in a valley in Qormi, and Farrugia’s heavily decomposed body was found in the trunk. The body had to be identified through DNA tests.

An autopsy found that Farrugia sustained multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Sources had told MaltaToday that the area where the car was found is a notorious hotspot for drug trafficking, and Farrugia was often seen in the area, sometimes soliciting small change from shop owners and asking to use their phone.