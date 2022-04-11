DNA tests confirm that Qormi valley murder victim is Mario Farrugia

DNA tests have confirmed that the man found dead in the trunk of a car in Qormi earlier this month was 62-year-old Mario Farrugia, police said.

Farrugia had been reported missing and was last seen on 28 March near his Pembroke house. Police had said at the time that Farrugia was making use of a grey Peugeot 407.

On 5 April, the grey car was found in Qormi valley with the body of a dead man in its trunk. Police immediately considered the case a murder investigation but could not identify the victim because the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

The autopsy showed that Farrugia was stabbed several times in the front side of his body.

The area where the car was found is a notorious hotspot for drug trafficking and sources who spoke to MaltaToday had said that Farrugia was often seen in the area asking shopkeepers for small change and to use their mobile phone.

Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Gabriella Vella are ongoing.

Police had asked people with any information that could help in the investigation to come forward and call 21224001 or 119.