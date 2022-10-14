[BREAKING] Caruana Galizia murder: Degiorgios plead guilty

We are live-blogging the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder trial. The jury started this morning but has come to an abrupt end after George and Alfred Degiorgio changed their not guilty plea to guilty.

The trial of the two men accused of being the triggermen in the fatal 2017 car bombing of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has begun, just two days short of the fifth-year anniversary of the assassination.

George Degiorgio, 58, known as iċ-Ċiniż and his brother Alfred Degiorgio, 56, known as il-Fulu are the defendants.

The trial is being presided over by Madam Justice Edwina Grima, who will sentence the men should they eventually be declared guilty, but the decision to find guilt or otherwise rests solely in the hands of the 12 carefully-vetted jurors.

Caruana Galizia murder: Trial against Degiorgio brothers begins today

But before proceeding with the trial today, the court heard the testimony of the Prison Director and a court-appointed physician about Alfred Degiorgio’s condition in view of a hunger strike he recently commenced in prison.

Dr. Mario Scerri took the witness stand to report on his findings. Degiorgio had been admitted to hospital with generalised weakness and dehydration. A psychiatrist had certified the patient as having mental capacity to decide for himself, but he decided not to eat or drink. “He is presently refusing treatment.”

He advised the court that it was possible for the accused to be brought to court in a gurney with the required medical assistance, but not today.

“After 8 days of not drinking you cannot give him a lot of fluids at once. It will take some 5 days for him to be fit to come to court.”

He confirmed that the medical condition was self-inflicted. “He said that there were many lawyers who had refused to represent him…mentioned the legal aid lawyer, who I told him was a capable lawyer because I’ve worked with him." There were 74 volumes that his lawyers had to acquaint themselves with.

Court appointed Xerri to continue following Alfred Degiorgio’s progress.

The Degiorgio brothers are facing the possibility of life behind bars for their part in the journalist’s killing.

The jury will, after hearing witnesses, seeing the evidence and hearing the arguments brought forward by both sides, have to decide whether the accused men are guilty or not guilty of the six heads of indictment.

These are:

Wilful Homicide- carrying with it the punishment of life imprisonment

Causing an explosion which resulted in the death of a person - which is also punishable by imprisonment for life.

Illicit possession of explosives- punishable by up to 12 years in prison

Criminal conspiracy - which as its objective was murder, is punishable by between 20 and 40 years in prison

Constituting, organising or financing an organisation with the aim of committing a crime punishable by imprisonment for over 4 years, which carries a sentence of between 4 and 12 years in jail.

Active participation in a conspiracy of two or more persons with the intention to commit a crime. This is punishable by between 4 and 12 years in prison.

In February 2021, a third man - Vince Muscat known as il-Kohhu, pleaded guilty to the same heads of indictment and was jailed for 15 years as part of a plea deal on the Caruana Galizia murder. As part of the plea deal, he also received a Presidential pardon for his part in the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

Lawyers Simon Micallef Stafrace and Martin Farrugia were appointed by the court as legal aid to the accused men, after their lawyer, William Cuschieri, gave up their brief last month.

The Criminal Court yesterday rejected the Degiorgio brothers’ last-minute bid to delay the trial, which had been filed earlier that same day. The defendants had asked for the delay in view of the fact that their new legal team had to acquaint themselves with 15,000 documents and around 77,000 computer files.