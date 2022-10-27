Woman’s heavily decomposed body found off Marsalforn

A woman's heavily decomposed body was found in the sea off Marsalforn on Thursday, the police have confirmed.

The lifeless body was spotted at around 11:15am and an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat pulled the cadaver out of the water and took it to Mġarr port.

Police said the heavy state of decomposition meant that the woman’s identity could not be established. An autopsy will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Duty magistrate Bridgette Sultana is holding an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.